‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ News: Battle Between Luke And Kylo Ren Inevitable

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is wildly anticipated because of one thing: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The last installment featured the original trilogy’s protagonist for a few seconds before the credits rolled – he didn’t even get to speak – so fans are understandably anxious for more of their childhood hero.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead!

The upcoming movie is going to spotlight Luke’s character, as the Inquisitr previously reported, and a recent leak suggests that The Last Jedi might also see a grand battle between him and his nephew, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Kylo Ren is Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) nemesis, having almost died by his hands. We fully expect another showdown between the two Force users in Star Wars: Episode 8, but the latest leak just confirms that a full-fledged Jedi is coming into the mix. The battle between the Skywalkers should occur in or near Kylo Ren’s new TIE fighter, if the leak is accurate.

Some LEGO sets that are rumored to be part of Lucasfilms’ Force Friday event made its way to the internet, revealing a slew of details about Star Wars: Episode 8. Among the information obtained from the latest leak is that the list of sets includes Kylo Ren’s TIE fighter, First Order Star Destroyer, First Order Heavy Assault Walker, and Resistance Bomber.

The mini-figures of the characters associated with these vehicles are also coming, such as Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in the Resistance Bomber and the Heavy Assault Walker, with the latter also coming with Rey. The Star Destroyer comes with Snoke (Andy Serkis), but the biggest news is that the TIE fighter has Luke and Kylo Ren mini-figures.

According to Screen Rant, this suggests that the two members of the Skywalker family will be waving their lightsabers at each other. The previous rumors stated that Kylo Ren will find his way into the planet Ahch-To, presumably in his TIE fighter, where Luke and Rey should be. This is probably where the battle between the Skywalkers will take place, as the meeting will surely not go down peacefully.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is also set to feature the planet Ahch-To in a lot of ways, not just as a battleground for Kylo Ren and where Rey found Luke. It’s where the oldest Jedi Temple lies and where the female protagonist will learn more about herself and the Force.

[Featured Image by Star Wars]