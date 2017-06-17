Phaedra Parks To Return To ‘RHOA’ To Film Apology Scene With Porsha Williams, But What About Kandi Burruss?

Phaedra Parks fell from grace at the conclusion of Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. During the reunion episode, the self-proclaimed southern bell was exposed as the person who started the detestable lie about Kandi Burruss wanting to drug Porsha Williams.

There was no truth to that lie whatsoever, and the backlash against Phaedra Parks was swift. Shortly after the reunion aired, reports started to come out that Phaedra Parks had been let go from the show.

For fans who were disgusted by Phaedra’s actions, her possible termination wasn’t nearly enough. Some of those fans even rallied to have Phaedra, an attorney, be disbarred for spreading the slanderous lie. As we move further and further away from the reunion, disbarment seems unlikely to happen.

However, it does seem that Phaedra Parks might have lost her peach for good. Though Bravo still has made no official announcement, producer Andy Cohen has gone on record to say that none of the other housewives want to film with Phaedra, which would make it impossible to incorporate her into the show.

That said, a new report suggests that fans of Phaedra Parks may indeed see her story wrapped up next season, even if she doesn’t come back as a full-time cast member. According to All About The Tea, Phaedra Parks is returning to RHOA to film an apology scene with Porsha Williams, whom she lied to.

“Porsha has agreed to have a sit-down with Phaedra,” said the source.

“Porsha is the only one agreeing to film scenes with Phaedra. Bravo wants to tie up those loose ends before Phaedra exits the show. They don’t want her departure to look abrupt and awkward,” they added.

Tune in tonight for a new episode of #RHOA at 8/7c. #bravo #frickandfrack???? dress: @shunmelson A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

That said, Phaedra Parks did more damage to Kandi Burruss than anyone, and some fans feel that she wasn’t given the apology that she deserved. In addition to spreading such a disgusting lie, Phaedra showed little to no remorse for damaging Kandi’s reputation. During the reunion, Phaedra did give Kandi a half-hearted apology, but then later said that she regretted lying to Porsha more.

A few hours ago @cthagod @porsha4real & @bravoandy #whhl #bravo #frickandfrack???????????? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

If Phaedra Parks filmed an apology scene with Kandi, it might make help the other housewives forgive her as well.

At this time, however, there have been no more reports about Phaedra being brought on to film any additional scenes, which might be for the best. Kandi Burruss recently revealed that she could never speak to Phaedra Parks again. It probably wouldn’t be great for either woman to be forced to film together, though it would probably be great for RHOA‘s ratings.

What do you think about Phaedra Parks possibly returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta? Do you think that she needs to film an apology scene with Porsha Williams? Do you think she also needs to film an apology scene with Kandi Burruss? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Paras Griffin/Getty Images]