Tupac Shakur And Rosie Perez Were An Item? The Sweet Story You May Not See In ‘All Eyez On Me’

Fans of rap legend Tupac Shakur, whose all-too-short life was revisited for the new biopic All Eyez On Me (now in theaters) might think they know everything there is to know about the late musician and poet. But chances are, there’s one story involving the “Keep Ya Head Up” lyricist, who died in a hail of gunfire in Las Vegas at the age of 25 in 1996, that hasn’t made it to the big screen production.

Actress Rosie Perez, a once-close friend and confidante of the West Coast entertainer, went on to share an heartwarming interaction between herself and the rapper, during an interview with Wendy Williams in 2015, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. Shakur was often polarized in the media as being a hardcore “thug” with an attitude problem.

“I was [invited] to the Soul Train Music Awards [one year] with a guy in the music industry,” Perez expressed during her Wendy Williams Show appearance, “and [the guy] stood me up 15 minutes before we were supposed to [walk out the door].”

Enter Tupac, who just so happened to have Rosie’s private phone number and called the award-winning actress and former panelist of The View at that very moment, just to check in.

“We were friends, [so] he called me up and was like, ‘what’s up?,'” she detailed, which immediately sent Rosie on an instant tear-filled wail about being stood-up by the music insider.

After calming Perez in a way that only Tupac apparently could (“Yo, forget that motherf***er!,'” Rosie claimed Shakur responded to her cries), the All Eyez On Me figure set loose on helping Perez calculate the perfect plan to allow the actress to get the best revenge and incidentally, ensure that “all eyez” on the red carpet — including the date who ditched her — would be on Rosie that night.

“And [Tupac] said, ‘[well], let’s go [together], then. I’ll be your date,'” Perez continued.

“He’s going to be so jealous of me and you!”

Although she agreed to allow Shakur to carry her on his arm as a “plus-one,” Rosie insisted that nothing romantic or sexual ever happened between the two of them before or after their Soul Train Music Awards “date.”

“[At one point], I was looking at ‘Pac and he was looking and at me [in the limo, and I [asked him], ‘are we supposed to kiss,'” the New York native continued, “and he said, ‘no, because you’re the type of girl that someone marries.'”

Also, unbeknownst to Rosie at the time, Shakur actually had his “eyez” on another very famous friend of the former choreographer, who he was hoping to be set up with that very same night.

Feel free to find out who that other woman was by watching the chat between Rosie Perez and Wendy Williams below (the section on Shakur begins around the 5:45 mark). The Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, featuring actor Demetrius Shipp, Jr. as Shakur, is now playing in theaters.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Stringer/Getty Images & Frank Wiese/AP Photos]