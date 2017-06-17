Today would have been Tupac Shakur’s 46th birthday, and while many of his fans may have been planning to head to theaters this weekend to see the new film about his life, Jada Pinkett Smith may have some rethinking their decision.

Years before the actress met her husband, Will Smith, she and the late rapper became very good friends while they both attended the Baltimore School For The Arts. Therefore, a bit of their relationship is played out in All Eyez On Me. On Friday though, Pinkett Smith gave her honest review of the movie and she was not too impressed with the scenes involving her and Pac. She made her feelings known via a series of tweets about some of the scenes depicted in the film saying they simply are not true and called them “deeply hurtful.”

The 45-year-old tweeted her frustration over the events that she claims never happened, but did not attack any of the actors featured in the biopic including The Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham, who plays Pinkett Smith in the film. She even stated in her tweets that she did not place any blame on Graham or newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played the rap legend. In fact, she thanked them for their portrayals.

Pinkett Smith specifically mentioned a poem referenced in the film that she said she knew nothing about at the time and Tupac actually not being able to say goodbye to her when he had to leave town, among other things.

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

However, the film’s producer, L.T. Hutton, told TMZ that while he did not mean to hurt or offend Jada, it was never his intention to try and duplicate their relationship onscreen. He went on to explain that he and his fellow producers decided to change up some aspects of their friendship. People have questioned Pinkett Smith and Tupac’s relationship over the years and she has always said that although they were very close, they were never romantically involved and the movie did keep in line with that.

Unfortunately for the film though, Pinkett Smith wasn’t the only one giving it a not-so-great review. As the Hollywood Reporter noted, many critics have also given All Eyez On Memainly negative reviews.

On September 7, 1996, Tupac was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at a traffic light on a Las Vegas street. He was taken to a hospital where he died six days later. There have been many questions and conspiracy theories surrounding his death over the years, but no one has ever been charged with his murder.

