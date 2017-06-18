Ryan Reynolds Revisits The X-Mansion In First ‘Deadpool 2’ Set Photo

Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter and Instagram to share the first set photo of Deadpool 2. In this picture, the Canadian actor is seen in his flashy red Deadpool outfit lying in front of the all too familiar X-Mansion, also known as Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. This is, of course, the headquarters of the X-Men, where Professor Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, gathers young mutants and offers them a place to call home as well as education, training, and purpose.

Reynolds, who’s become known as a hilarious and inventive social media personality (or troll) over the past few years in part thanks to his public Twitter feud with Hugh Jackman, also took the opportunity to make fun of his own film in typical Deadpool fashion. The aforementioned set photo, which Reynolds uploaded to his official Twitter account, was accompanied with a caption that reads “Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big f***ing surprise. No one’s home.” The only two X-Men to appear in the first Deadpool film were Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Deadpool, otherwise known as Wade Wilson, did, however, refer to some of the other characters within the X-Men cinematic universe during the film.

In a scene early on in Deadpool, Colossus handcuffs and arrests the mercenary in order to bring him to Professor X. Deadpool then hilariously declares his confusion and asks the metallic mutant whether he was talking about Patrick Stewart or James McAvoy. Both Stewart and McAvoy have, of course, portrayed the iconic leader of the X-Men and also appeared alongside each other on screen in X-Men: Days of Future Past. And while neither of them made an appearance in Deadpool, Reynolds made sure to pay tribute to their character by amusingly breaking the fourth wall.

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017

Furthermore, Deadpool also made a brief appearance at the X-Mansion in his first movie. In this scene, Deadpool is greeted by Negasonic Teenage Warhead at the door as the mercenary wonders why he only gets to see either her or Colossus at the mansion, claiming that “it’s almost as if the studio couldn’t afford another X-Men.” And with what Reynolds is saying on his latest Deadpool-related Twitter post, it looks as though we won’t be seeing any other X-Men in Deadpool 2 either.

However, Josh Brolin is set to appear as Deadpool’s longtime partner in crime Cable in the sequel. For this role, the 49-year-old has buffed up significantly as seen in this Instagram video.

Brolin, who is no newcomer to the superhero genre having appeared as Thanos in Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, has also gotten a fresh haircut and already looks strikingly similar to Cable in the comics – even without the costume!

Ain't nothing better than spending time with my boy. Friggin handsome devil. ❤️???? #fathersandsons #trevorbrolin #allgrowedup A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

As reported by ScreenRant, Deadpool 2has begun principal photography and is currently shooting at Hatley Castle, which is used as the stand-in for the cinematic version of the X-Mansion. Needless to say, fans of the fast-talking, fourth-wall-breaking, and at times vulgar mercenary will be extremely excited for the official release of Deadpool 2, which hits the big screen on June 1, 2018.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]