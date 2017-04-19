Dorit Kemsley Defends Husband After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Disrespect: ‘PK Has Always Been A Straight Shooter’

Dorit Kemsley is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and despite knowing Lisa Vanderpump before she started filming the show, she’s made quite the impression. Dorit, who didn’t come onto the show alone, has managed to anger her new co-stars, including offending Erika Girardi over the panty-gate situation that happened early on during the first couple of episodes of the season. It didn’t help the situation when her husband, PK, joined the conversation, hinting that perhaps Erika enjoyed showing her private parts and perhaps offered some services for sale. While PK may have said some rude things, Dorit is now revealing that he has been completely misunderstood on the show.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley is now defending her husband, saying that she has a hard time watching her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars go after her husband. While he can clearly defend himself on the show for his actions, Dorit Kemsley finds it hard to watch because he was just defending his wife.

“The most difficult thing for me about the finale and the first episode of the reunion has been how the women have spoken about and treated my husband,” Dorit Kemsley writes in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that her husband only did what other husbands would do as well.

As he has explained, he was merely coming to Kemsley’s defense as he felt that she was being attacked by the other ladies during the finale. While they are both friends with Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley didn’t get a break when it came to Erika. And as she points out in her blog, he was merely frustrated with the way she was being treated.

“He is of course as frustrated and protective of me as I would be of him. PK did say to the women that if their husbands were present he would be speaking to them and then like a true gentleman excused himself from the conversation all together. PK has always been a straight shooter. He speaks his mind as do I, and he is the kindest and most generous soul I have ever known. He is fundamentally good down to his core. He, much like me, likes to lighten situations with a laugh. We have a lot of banter in our house and in our lives, and we are surrounded by people of the same nature, therefore the assumption that he’s anything other than sweet, gentle and kind is unwarranted and without any basis. He is the furthest thing from a nasty person, in fact. Anyone that knows him would laugh that off as a joke,” Dorit Kemsley explains in her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills blog about her husband.

It is rare that a single husband is asked to come to the reunion show to film with the ladies and explain himself. And while some people may think that he enjoys the spotlight, others may want some answers from him. For example, why did he feel it was necessary to fight Dorit Kemsley’s battles for her? Others feel that he isn’t being completely honest about his life on the show, as Lisa Rinna made accusations about cocaine use at his home. This is something that will be brought up next week on the reunion special. One thing is for certain; people either love or hate Dorit Kemsley’s husband.

What do you think about Dorit Kemsley’s decision to defend her husband after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion? Do you think she has a point, or do you think he managed to insert himself in places where he shouldn’t have?

