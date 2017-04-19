Luann de Lesseps On Second Chances: Would She Forgive Thomas Cheating Again?

Luann de Lesseps is back for another season of The Real Housewives of New York and this season is all about wedding planning. Luann decided to forgive and forget Thomas D’Agostino’s cheating last year, so she could get her dream wedding and the marriage she’s wanted since her divorce from the Count a few years ago. Luann has always expressed a desire to get married again, but she had a hard time convincing her boyfriends to put a ring on it. But for Thomas, it only took a few months and the two got married in December last year.

According to a new Bravo report, Luann de Lesseps is now revealing that giving him a second chance was the best thing she’s done. She’s now living in his penthouse apartment in New York City and she had no problem showing off the home on The Real Housewives of New York. And maybe her relaxed attitude about giving second chances is why she has a great friend in Tinsley Mortimer. Tinsley was arrested last year and she has a mugshot. While some people would distance themselves from a person with a mugshot, Luann de Lesseps enjoys giving second – and even third – chances.

“Last season, while I was looking for a new apartment in New York, Sonja was gracious enough to let me stay with her, and this season, she has a new roommate, our old friend, Tinsley Mortimer. I’ve known Tinsley for many years, and I can assure you there’s more to her than an arrest record! I believe in second and third acts, and I wish Tinsley all the best as she settles back into New York social life,” Luann de Lesseps explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York, revealing that she believes in giving second and third chances when people mess up.

That’s an interesting way of living her life, especially since she has forgiven her husband for cheating on her. Last year, Thomas D’Agostino was caught cheating on Luann de Lesseps just days before their engagement party in Florida. While Luann was picking out some things for the party, Thomas was making out with a woman at the Regency Hotel in New York. Some of the women had warned Luann about Thomas, but she was blinded by love. de Lesseps chose to ignore their warnings and got married to him. Ramona Singer has hinted that she knows something about D’Agostino, which could include another woman, but Luann de Lesseps has said that she doesn’t want to hear it.

Instead, she may want to enjoy the smaller things in life, including Sonja Morgan’s party on last week’s episode. Luann de Lesseps talked about the party but decided to focus on the wardrobes rather than her relationship with Thomas. Maybe she didn’t want the other girls sharing their opinions about him, as they see him as a cheater.

“When I accepted Sonja’s invitation to her Mad Hatter tea party to introduce Tinsley to the girls, the invite said “colorful dress.” What did some of the girls not understand about colorful? Is black the new floral? I even took Victoria shopping with me to find the perfect “mad hat.” As you can see, we both have good heads on our shoulders! I’ve always said that a great guest makes every effort to participate in whatever the hostess has planned, and in this case, vintage Ralph Lauren was the way to go,” Luann writes in her blog for Bravo.

