Cynthia Bailey On ‘RHOA’ Reunion: Is She Angry With Andy Cohen And His Shade?

Cynthia Bailey has filmed several reunions for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she knows that they can become heated. The ladies get to relive some dramatic moments that they have often filmed over a year prior, and then they’ve gone through it again as the drama aired on national television. While Andy Cohen used to just host and mediate the reunions, he’s now getting more involved and even throwing some shade himself. And this year, he said a few things about Cynthia in regards to her divorce and her sex life.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now speaking out about Andy Cohen’s comments about her sex life and her divorce from Peter Thomas. While filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia got surgery in her private area and Andy was curious as to whether her ex-husband had explored her body after getting a divorce. While this is a rather personal question, Cynthia didn’t take his question too personally. As it turns out, she loves Cohen and isn’t offended by his shady questions.

“I love Andy. He is so funny, and can ask your absolutely anything with a straight face. No, Peter has not met my rejuvenated vagina, but I did leave him with some beautiful memories of the un-rejuvenated one,” Cynthia Bailey explains to Bravo about the reunion special, revealing that Andy Cohen can ask her just about anything, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to answer.

And even though he was throwing some shade, this was one of Bailey’s favorite reunions with the ladies. This was a historic four-part reunion special, where Andy Cohen talked to the ladies for a record-breaking day. And it sounds like Cynthia didn’t mind the shade he was throwing her way, as she can handle his joking comments.

“This was my favorite reunion with Andy. He was so silly and shady. I loved how he asked a lot of tough questions and didn’t let anyone off the hook until they gave a real answer. He is the king of shade, and we can all take a leaf from the forever blossoming Andy Cohen shade tree,” Cynthia Bailey explains to Bravo about the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special.

????HAPPY EASTER???? Rejoice & be thankful for the gift of life✨✨ Have a beautiful day everyone???? #happyeaster #grateful #love #life A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Of course, this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wasn’t particularly dramatic for Cynthia Bailey. She struggled with her divorce and moving into a new home. But she didn’t get involved in the Kandi Burruss’ sex rumors and she didn’t get her home involved in the real-estate feud between Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield. While some viewers feel that she’s boring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she enjoyed filming this season because of the lack of drama in her life.

“I felt amazing going into the reunion. I didn’t really have a lot of drama with any of the ladies, and none of them really came for me. Between my divorce, my move, and turning 50, I tried to stay focused on creating my next chapter, my daughter, my businesses, and my new life. I was happy and in a great space. I prayed for love and light, and that is what I gave and what I got back in return.

If offered to come back, Cynthia will probably say yes, as it benefits her to film The Real Housewives of Atlanta with her new line of luggage and her growing modeling school.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about Andy Cohen and his shady comments during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion? Do you think Andy was being shady with his questions, or do you think he’s just doing it to rattle some innocent feathers?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter]