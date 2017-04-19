Kristen Doute isn’t happy about Scheana Marie’s recent comments about her past struggles with anorexia.

Earlier this month, after Stassi Schroeder was called out for making a comment which suggested Scheana Marie appeared anorexic, the SUR Restaurant waitress confirmed she once struggled with an eating disorder.

“I was 20 years old. I was going to be moving out to Hollywood. I wanted to be an actress,” she explained during The Daily Dish‘s Podcast series, according to a report on April 5. “Thin was in 11 years ago. Kim Kardashian was not a thing. It wasn’t cool to have a big butt. For me, I was just like, ‘I don’t want to work out, so the only way I know how to get skinny is to stop eating.'”

Scheana Marie continued on, claiming that she was proud to be just 102 at the time she graduated from college. Although friends began to express their concern that she was getting too skinny, Scheana Marie was determined to stay thin and after returning to eating, she resorted to using laxatives to combat weight gain.

“I was doing any quick fix to get the weight off,” she said.

While Scheana Marie said she’s in a better place with her body now and works out frequently, Kristen Doute doesn’t see why it was necessary for her co-star to go public with her past easting disorder and recently put her on blast during a new interview.

“It infuriates me that Scheana is making it a thing,” Kristen Doute explained to Life & Style magazine on April 19.

Kristen Doute’s diss comes on the heels of an alleged feud between the staff at SUR Restaurant, including Katie Maloney and Scheana Marie. As Radar Online explained to readers earlier this week, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Rachael O’Brien, recently embarked on a girl’s trip to Copenhagen, Denmark as their shunned co-star, Scheana Marie, remained in Los Angeles.

As the outlet explained, Kristen Doute’s drama with Scheana Marie appears to have been fueled by her newfound friendship with Lala Kent. During the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie infamously offered an apology to Kent after she confronted her about the rumors claiming she was married and in turn, her friendships with Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder were immediately put in jeopardy.

While the reality star was ultimately able to get back into the good graces of Maloney and appeared as a bridesmaid during her August 2016 wedding to Tom Schwartz, their relationship, as well as Scheana Marie’s relationships with Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, became strained shortly after filming wrapped.

Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie’s friendship first showed signs of cracks when the divorcee publicly proclaimed that Ariana Madix was the only one of her co-stars who was there for her during her hard times with Mike Shay.

“It hurt my feelings when she was at Tom Sandoval’s birthday party and they did that split screen,” Kristen Doute explained during an appearance on the Pump Rules Podcast months ago, via Reality Tea. “She said that Ariana was the only one who had been there for her and Shay and mine and Carter’s jaws dropped to the floor. I thought Carter and I were the only ones there for you to be honest.”

“In the summer time when she was saying this stuff – when I saw her on TV saying to Ariana that no one was there for her and that Katie, Stassi, and I are this like evil trio or some shit – the thing with Scheana is that we tried,” Kristen Doute added.

