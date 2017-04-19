Sonja Morgan Is Embarrassed Living Alone: Is ‘RHONY’ Star’s Houseguests Hiding A Bigger Problem?

Sonja Morgan desperately wanted to keep her New York townhouse during her bankruptcy process, as she didn’t want to give up the home that provided a stable base for both herself and her daughter. Sonja’s daughter isn’t on The Real Housewives of New York, and one can imagine that she was scared that she would lose her childhood home when Morgan was going through the lawsuit and bankruptcy case, where she was facing a personal loss of millions of dollars. However, Sonja isn’t living there alone, as she always has a few interns living with her.

According to a new Bravo report, Sonja Morgan is now revealing that there is a reason that she has interns working for her for free. Morgan has previously revealed that her interns get an education working and living with her because she’s running various companies. Of course, Morgan makes money somehow, so it is possible that she has a few companies that make her money.

This is what makes my Monday night right. My @sneakyvaunt push-up just came in the mail! This thing gives backless, strapless adjustable cleavage with laces?! Best invention EVER #ad A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

However, it isn’t just interns that live at Sonja Morgan’s home. She also has friends staying with her. Last year, Luann de Lesseps lived with her, while she was looking for an apartment. Sonja later learned that Luann had been seeing Thomas D’Agostino in secrecy, who is a man that Sonja had previously dated. It didn’t work out so well for Morgan, and she may hope that things will turn out different this year. And now that Tinsley is living with her, it seems like her Real Housewives of New York co-stars have an opinion about it.

“Bethenny saying Tinsley is my roommate is like back to school. Living at my place is certainly not like living in a dormitory. I’m sorry, it’s almost embarrassing and decadent one person living in this big house. I’m happy to share my good fortune, and besides, Tinsley needs a fresh start and arm around her. Frankly, Ms. Frankel, I was advised to hold on to my house as an investment for the moment, and real estate is a solid investment in 10065. Forbes stated best in the world. That’s re: your comment ‘get rid of the house.’ I only make money if I sell and buy more expensive. Which I can’t. I know you want me to be lighter emotionally. I get it. I do! I want to be. Soon. Soon enough,” Sonja Morgan writes in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, according to Bravo.

It is sad to think that Morgan feels alone living in her townhouse. Of course, Sonja was married once before and she has revealed that the bottom fell out of their marriage. While she really wanted to remain married, their union was over. She has shared some aspects of her divorce on The Real Housewives of New York, including how she went to court to get her financial settlement. Plus, the two do have a daughter together.

Another pic from episode 1. I'm ready for the sunshine & relaxing vibes. (Of course working too! I'm a mom with responsibilities) Going to be a great summer though. What are your plans? A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Even though Sonja Morgan’s marriage didn’t work out, she has revealed that she does want to get married again. While she hasn’t found the guy to marry, she has dated in hopes of finding that perfect man. And maybe she thought that Thomas D’Agostino could have been that person, but then he started dating Luann de Lesseps. However, Morgan is open and ready for love, even if she has to date a few years more. However, at least Morgan has the space in New York for a man, as she got to keep her townhouse in her bankruptcy case.

What do you think of Sonja Morgan’s comments about her not liking her lonely home? Are you surprised that she’s embarrassed about living in her massive townhouse alone?

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]