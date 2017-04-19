Utah Elementary School Principal Reportedly Forced Student To Take Off Pants And Sit Half Nude As Punishment

A Utah elementary school principal is in some serious hot water after being accused of forcing a male student to take his pants of in her office and sit half-naked in a chair as punishment. The student, who has not been named, is reportedly a refugee; a source close to the situation cannot confirm his age other than to say that he’s “possibly in first grade.” The principal, Laurie Lacy of Edison Elementary in the Salt Lake City School District, has been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

According to Detective Greg Wilking with Salt Lake City Police, the incident was classified as being “somewhat sexual” in nature by DCFS, who became involved in the investigation after learning of the unconscionable punishment, perhaps from one of the several other teachers who witnessed the alleged abuse.

Salt Lake City police say that the incident involving the Utah principal allegedly forcing her young refugee student to remove his pants as punishment took place on April 7. It was then that the boy found himself escorted to the principal’s office by a teacher. His offence? According to a witness close to the situation, the young boy kept pulling his pants down during the school day.

Police and the Salt Lake City School District are keeping details of the disturbing incident between the Utah principal and her young student close to their chests, but according to a source it was when the child was inside the principal’s office that she told him to pull his pants down as punishment. To make matters worse, the little boy wasn’t wearing underwear, but that didn’t stop the Utah principal from allegedly forcing him to remove his pants and sit half-naked in a chair in the corner of her office.

The source tells Fox 13 Now that Utah Principal Laurie Lacy wasn’t the only one in the office when the abusive punishment allegedly took place. At least several other teachers also reportedly witnessed the little boy’s humiliation; the source has not been able to confirm how long the traumatized refugee child was forced to sit half nude after allegedly being forced to remove his pants by his principal.

While the identity of the person or persons who reported the Utah principal to DCFS for allegedly forcing a male student to take off his pants in her office is unknown, both the school district and DCFS made the decision to report the situation to the police on April 12.

At this time, Principal Laurie Lacy is under investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Special Victims Unit. According to Detective Greg Wilking, the reason for the SVU’s involvement in the case is the alleged victim’s age and the fact that the nature of the abuse being investigated is sexual.

At this time, the police department is declining to comment further on the matter. That hasn’t stopped locals and others from taking to social media to share their outrage over the humiliation the little boy was forced to endure, allegedly at the hands of his principal.

So far, Utah Principal Laurie Lucy isn’t saying much about the heinous allegations of child abuse that are currently being investigated. When she was asked by a local news team to give a statement, she declined to comment, stating that she was “not able” to do so.

“Thank you for the opportunity. I am not able to comment at this time. When I am permitted to do so I can give you statement.”

The Salt Lake School District is being only slightly more forthcoming, and has released a statement to the local media in response to queries about the situation.

“The district was made aware of the allegations involving the principal at Edison Elementary several days ago and immediately started a comprehensive investigation, including placing the principal on leave. We are also fully cooperating with police in their investigation.”

At this point, it is unknown whether the Utah principal’s leave is paid or unpaid, or what (if any) criminal charges she may face as a result of the alleged incident.

