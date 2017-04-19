The characters from The Vampire Diaries got a perfect ending in Season 8. Now, the show’s creators and executive producers have teased about the possibility of its second spin-off. Will Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, and Paul Wesley will be shown in some flashback stories?

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 16 titled “I Was Feeling Epic” gave the viewers a hint that if the writers and studio will join the hands again after The Originals, there is a possibility that the supernatural series will get its second spin-off.

The finale episode showed how Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline (Candice King) have started a boarding school for special children, who are magical. Many fans even compared that the start of a boarding school could be the perfect combination of X-Men and True Blood. If the creators will work on this segment of the story then there is a possibility that the second spin-off of TVD may start with a story of supernatural beings in the small town, and how the students of the magical school are helping the locals.

During a recent interview with the Deadline, show’s creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson talked about their individual views on how they may take the story ahead if they ever come up with a second spin-off.

“Look, Caroline and Alaric opening up the school for special children is one avenue we could go down for a potential storyline for its own series – maybe. I’ve always wanted Klaus and Caroline to have another moment, another storyline, another some sort of future. So, we opened up that world to sort of suggest that they did, when it was Klaus that donated all the money to start the school. But nothing is in the works.”

If this comes true, which fans of The Vampire Diaries really hope it does, then there is a possibility that Bonnie (Kat Graham) would come to this school to teach the students.

On the other hand, Julie Plec stated that she is not actively working on the spin-off, but she would soon try to discuss a few ideas with her team.

“There’s a lot of different things floating around in my head,” she says to The Hollywood Reporter, “and the first thing I’m going to do is not write and take a vacation. And then, when I come back on the other side of that, I’m going to go back to work.”

Apart from the creators of the show, the president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz stated that he had a casual discussion with Julie Plec about the second spin-off and how they can turn her ideas into action.

“I actually guessed what her plans were in one of our casual discussions. I saw them coming. I think that is a discussion that we can have as we go into development. I think she had it set up the right way,” he added.

Even in future, if the brains behind The Vampire Diaries will actually sit to work on the second spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, it is highly unlikely that the fans will get to see Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley reprising their respective roles.

The finale episode of the series, showed Elena (Nina Dobrev) reuniting with her parents, John and Jenna, while Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) reunited with his brother Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) at the Salvatore villa. This end, somehow, justified the fate of the characters and based on their future commitments to other projects, it will be extremely difficult for The CW to convince the lead cast to appear in the second spin-off.

As of this writing, the talks of The Vampire Diaries getting its second spin-off are still under closed curtains. Stay tuned to get the latest news on The CW’s supernatural thriller drama series.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]