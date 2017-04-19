Could Thomas Gibson And Jenna Elfman Pull Off A Dharma And Greg Reboot?

Thomas Gibson and Jenna Elfman, former stars of Dharma and Greg, were once a powerful comedy duo. The ABC comedy was wildly popular and ran from 1997 until 2002, but what would it be like to pick that story up 15 years later in 2017?

Could Dharma and Greg with Thomas Gibson and Jenna Elfman make a comeback as a reboot? It might be possible to get the old cast and perhaps even the old writers. Would the old Dharma and Greg show still work in 2017?

Jenna Elfman told People recently she really misses those Dharma and Greg days. In fact, Jeana Elfman wants to bring Dharma and Greg back to television with her former co-star Thomas Gibson. Could she sell it to ABC?

“I don’t know — it would be really fun! I actually brought it up like a year ago. I was like, ‘Guys, do you want to do anything again?!’ But Thomas was busy [with Criminal Minds]. He’s not on the show anymore, so maybe it’ll come up again. I have no idea.”

Thomas Gibson, who was terminated from his role as Aaron Hotchner, or Hotch on the crime drama Criminal Minds by CBS last fall, might still have an open schedule. Thomas Gibson has held the leading role in Criminal Minds from 2005 until 2016.

Thomas Gibson is a big star with a long career and a huge fan base. Still, Greg on Dharma and Greg was one of Thomas Gibson’s most memorable roles.

Thomas Gibson’s Dharma and Greg costar Jenna Elfman has had a run of bad luck with her last five series, including Elfman’s most recent lead role in Imaginary Mary. Imaginary Mary is failing with only 3.5 million viewers according to News AU.

Jenna Elfman’s career has been very frustrating since Dharma and Greg. Courting Alex, Accidentally on Purpose, 1600 Penn, and Growing Up Fisher similarly failed to gain an audience. That has not dampened Jenna Elfman’s overall popularity though.

Despite a few bad runs, Jenna Elfman is still popular as Dharma of Dharma and Greg. Sadly, perhaps Jenna has set the bar too high for herself, and it seems no other role quite meets Dharma and Greg fans expectations for Elfman. Still, Jenna Elfman is getting work, and is a highly recognizable figure, just awaiting the right part.

Thomas Gibson’s fan base is very strong. Thomas Gibson fans organized a boycott of Criminal Minds called #NoHotchNoWatch, demanding Gibson to be reinstated on Criminal Minds, or at least receive a formal apology from CBS. Gibson continues to gain momentum and support from a broad base of avid fans.

Criminal Minds ratings have plummeted in the wake of Thomas Gibson’s dismissal as fans are outraged by the way CBS handled the Criminal Minds situation. CBS has remained firm on the issue, but could a CBS loss equal a huge gain for ABC?

Could Thomas Gibson fans get behind a Dharma and Greg reboot? While Criminal Minds may not ever be the same without Hotch, perhaps the return of a really great comedy like Dharma and Greg might cheer Thomas Gibson’s fans at #NoHotchNoWatch. It could be a way for fans to #SupportThomasGibson.

In 2013, Thomas Gibson was asked by Parade about Dharma and Greg and if he missed doing comedy. Gibson was clear that he missed Dharma and Greg, with Jenna Elfman, and other co-stars and writers.

“Yeah, I do, but hopefully there will be other opportunities. One of the things that I loved about working on that show [Dharma and Greg] was getting to hang out with some of the funniest people I ever met. We had some unbelievable writers and I’m still in touch with a whole lot of them. I think it’d be a lot of fun to jump back into the comedy world.”

Dharma and Greg with Thomas Gibson and Jenna Elfman was a tremendous success 15 years ago. Jenna told People just how good Dharma and Greg ratings were when it was bumped to make room for “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”

“We had like 15 million viewers … Households was like 19 million, I’m just so grateful that it was a great show that people still love and respond to. I had such a great time doing it.”

Criminal Minds hasn’t seen those kinds of numbers in years, and certainly not this season. Dharma and Greg were extremely popular and one of the most talked about shows on television, but could a romantic comedy series like Dharma and Greg really make a comeback in 2017?

Thomas Gibson and Jenna Elfman had a really outstanding five-year run, but that was 15 years ago. Is the demand for Dharma and Greg still there? Jenna Elfman told People she thinks so.

“I’ll be walking down the street and people are like: ‘Dharma!’ It makes them light up and smile, and with all the chaos and craziness in the world that makes us not smile, it makes me happy that I can entertain people and make them smile. That’s kind of where I live with it.”

Could Dharma and Greg once again get laughs fans old and new, as Jenna Elfman suggests? Elfman is now 45-years-old, while Thomas Gibson is 54. Wouldn’t it be delightful to see how that relationship turned out after 15 years?

Could Thomas Gibson and Jenna Elfman make a go of it again with Dharma and Greg in 2017 or perhaps 2018?

