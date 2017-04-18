Janet Jackson’s BFF Debunks Media Rumors Regarding Wissam Al Mana Split

A member of Janet Jackson’s inner circle has come out swinging against rumors that the “All For You” singer is looking for a big payday from her split with hubby Wissam Al Mana.

Artistic director Gil Duldulao, a longtime close friend and dancer of the 50-year-old performer, defiantly took to his Instagram earlier this week to dispel the whispers of Janet’s supposed interest in her now-separated Qatari spouse’s monetary riches.

“I want to state what I have to say as a friend,” Duldulao began, as transcribed by E! News.

“Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make [$500 million] off of having a child, it’s not in her character to want and or accept [that money]. It’s [called] character, people, and she is not the one [to do something like this]. She would never accept a pay out or want a pay out. That’s the human being I know.”

Gil then took a more emotional turn in his protection of Janet and began angrily chastising those who questioned the songstress’ intentions with Al Mana.

“So you f***ers that [are] saying those things, f**k you,” he wrote.

“That’s not my friend and [it] will never be; point blank, period. And if you checked your facts, [you’d know that] she has been married for four years, not [the] five-and-something months [you’re all claiming]. Keep trying. you a**holes. Goodbye.”

Gil’s expletive-filled grievance follows several speculative mentions of Jackson reportedly ending her marriage right at the five-year mark in hopes of engaging a supposed prenuptial agreement clause that would grant her a payout of $500 million, as StepFeed displays.

Incidentally in many of those same reports, Janet’s own alleged net worth of $250 million, as BET speculated, is often brought up, thereby seemingly eliminating any validity to such claims.

Furthermore, for all of the outlets who are running with the narrative of Jackson being a common-day “gold digger” akin to that of viral personality Joanne the Scammer, other notable publications, such as Blavity and BET, are quick to offer up accolades of the iconic pop star’s four-decade-long career that can easily dispel any rumors regarding a go at Al Mana’s bank account that, as of now, are still quite rampant.

“Currently, there is no public record of Janet Jackson and her still current husband, Wissam [Al-Mana]’s prenup,” Blavity offers, “and it has never been disclosed. Not to mention, [neither] Janet nor Wissam have filed for divorce. According to sources, Janet and Wissam are currently separating but no divorce has been filed. Essentially, with no divorce enacted the prenup is irrelevant.”

BET, for the most part, sticks to the longstanding impact of Janet Jackson as a music superstar who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is still the second-most awarded dance artist in Billboard history (with the first being Madonna).

“Janet Jackson, a woman who has sold over 100 million albums [and became] the blueprint for aspiring starlets worldwide who could unleash every eye-cutting note and body rolling move from 1987’s iconic ‘The Pleasure Principle’ clip by heart,” the site posted recently, “has become the most disrespected pop behemoth this side of Mariah Carey.

“[Furthermore], much of the coverage of the 50-year-old music legend’s split has trafficked largely in misogynistic conspiracy theories and innuendo that would have you believe that Janet, who is reportedly worth more than $250 million, gave birth to a miracle child and broke it off with Al Mana precisely at the five-year mark to tap into an unsubstantiated prenuptial agreement reportedly worth $500 million.

“How did we get to the point where an iconic artist who has amassed her own sizable fortune,” the piece later inquires, “is suddenly demonized as a gold digging, loveless, calculating bed wench?”

In no uncertain terms, Duldulao openly asked the very same question in his online backing of Janet against the Wissam money talk, albeit more concisely than that of BET‘s stating of it.

“Do you know how much she’s worth,” he purportedly said in a latter Twitter posting.

Other than confirming its occurrence through a representative earlier this month, as the Inquisitr reported, neither Janet Jackson nor Wissam Al Mana have spoken on their split publicly.

