Are Amber Heard And Elon Musk Getting Married? She Reportedly Wants Kids With Tesla Founder

Amber Heard may be newly divorced but according to her father, she’s already “making plans” to remarry.

Just months after her divorce from 53-year-old actor Johnny Depp was finalized, Amber Heard, 30, is said to be quite “serious” about her new relationship with her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk, 45.

During an interview with Grazia magazine, Amber Heard’s father claimed the actress was ready to “settle down and have a family” with the Tesla boss.

“[Amber Heard] and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married,” he explained to the magazine, according to a report by the Daily Mail on April 18. “One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.”

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were first linked to one another last summer after the actress parted ways with her now-ex-husband, Depp, in May 2016 following just 15 months of marriage. At the time, Amber Heard and Elon Musk were seen on several occasions in London and Miami.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began dating in 2012 after hitting it off while filming The Rum Diary. According to an Us Weeky report, Amber Heard was in a relationship with photographer Tasya Van Ree during filming and Depp was committed to his partner of 14 years, Vanessa Paradis. However, after the film was released years after production, they began dating and in 2014, their engagement was confirmed.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp tied the knot in February 2015 and parted ways over a year later amid allegations claiming Depp was abusive towards the actress. Two months later, Amber Heard was allegedly spotted at the Delano South Beach hotel in Miami with Musk.

“[Amber Heard] is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon,” a source to The Mirror in January. “She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon. They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life. It’s an exciting new chapter for both of them.”

According to the Daily Mail, Elon Musk is said to be worth nearly $14 billion.

Although Amber Heard and Elon Musk have kept their relationship to themselves for nearly a year, a report from The Hollywood Reporter months ago suggested that Musk had “became infatuated” with the actress after the two were both cast in the 2013 film Machete Kills.

“[Elon Musk] is said to have emailed director Robert Rodriguez repeatedly in the hope that he could set up a meeting between himself and [Amber Heard] – despite the fact that she was still with Johnny at the time,” the report explained.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce was finalized in January of this year after the actor agreed to pay $9.3 million to his former wife. However, according to the actress, she wouldn’t be keeping the cash for herself. Instead, she would be donating the money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

As for Elon Musk, he also got divorce recently after his second marriage to Talulah Riley came to an end at the end of last year. As the Daily Mail explained, Musk and Riley were married in 2010 and in 2013.

Last month, an Us Weekly report suggested that while Amber Heard and Elon Musk are dating, their relationship is casual.

“[Amber Heard and Elon Musk] continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city. It is nothing new,” the insider explained. “He is too busy doing things like building a tunnel under L.A. and sending people into space to seriously pursue anyone.”

