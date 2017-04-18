Kate Middleton And Prince William Cling To Common, Yet Lovers Of Luxury

Although Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting set to move into Kensington Palace, which is the ultimate symbol that proves they are anything but common, the young royals continue to make certain choices for the good of their children that remind that the duke and duchess are more like you and I in a number of ways.

Sources have shared that Kate and Prince William will continue to be hands-on parents and are even set to be responsible for drop-off and pick-up of their little ones at Thomas’ Battersea school, each day. The school is a half hour drive for the couple, and Kate and William are said to be set on braving the busy streets and traffic of London without any escort to assist.

Kate Middleton and Prince William played rugby with some kids by the Eiffel Tower today – see photos! https://t.co/fNBrLgAMZQ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 18, 2017

The Malay Mail Online shares words of a source about the couple’s plans for the upcoming school year.

“They are very hands-on parents and although they acknowledge that it might cause a bit of a buzz to start with, they are hopeful it will soon settle down. It’s very important to both of them that George enjoys as normal a childhood as possible, particularly as he settles into a new school, and for them this includes dropping him off at the school gates.”

The royals have sought to be more in tune with the day-day of commoners by raising their kids as normally as possible. Kate Middleton has gained praise for her work as an advocate for mental health in children and adults, and seeks to bring awareness and to get a conversation started about being open and unafraid to share struggles with such illnesses with loved ones. Middleton has gained the assistance of Prince William and Prince Harry and the three currently are heavily involved in the campaign which they began, Heads Together. The campaign seeks to eradicate negative stigmas attached to mental health.

Kate Middleton has proven capable of following in Princess Diana’s footsteps in her charitable endeavors and it is likely due to her own “normal” upbringing that she seeks to keep her life and her family’s relatively similar to her own while she was growing up. Obviously, this cannot be achieved in all facets of Kate and William’s lives, along with those of their children, but when a circumstance allows for it, it seems that the pair are happy to cling on to normalcy.

Another example of Kate’s connection to common-life was when she drove herself to her own Vogue cover shoot and even did her own makeup for the shoot. The duchess has also been reportedly the reason behind she and William not partaking in all holiday events and instead preferring to enjoy their own Christmas festivities at their current home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, along with her own parents.

Quite clearly, however, Middleton has also taken on the role as Duchess of Cambridge remarkably well and never fails to dazzle in designer ensembles while looking radiant and interacting with poise, grace and elegance. It was even recently reported that Kate’s wardrobe budget yearly is far beyond the norm and has set to outdo previous wardrobe spending this year.

The Huffington Post Canada relays spending figures regarding Middleton’s anything-but-common wardrobe.

“Catherine has had her most expensive style year yet, having spent more than US$71,000 on her wardrobe this year… the Duchess spent around US$214,400 on her wardrobe last year, however they note that that figure included items she had already worn in the past. What Would Kate Do noted that as their 2017 figure includes just the first three months of the year, they estimate that her 2017 wardrobe spending would surpass last year’s numbers.”

Kate Middleton will likely be selecting one very expensive, show-stopper look for the wedding of her sister Pippa to James Matthews, which is set for May 20.

[Featured Image by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images]