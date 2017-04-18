Carrie Underwood Stuns With Surprise National Anthem Performance [Video]

Carrie Underwood stunned Nashville Predators fans and players, including her Team Captain husband Mike Fisher, with a stellar surprise performance of the U.S. national anthem during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Underwood wasn’t previously announced to perform at the big event – though she was confirmed to attend to support her husband – and surprised excited fans with a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the Nashville Predators fought off the Chicago Blackhawks on April 17.

Carrie proudly took to the ice to perform the national anthem before the big game wearing a Nashville Predators jersey with her husband’s name and number on the back, which the NHL proudly showed off on Twitter.

“Surprise!” the hockey league tweeted out on April 17 alongside a clip of Carrie’s stellar national anthem performance, which has been gaining high praise. “[Carrie Underwood] came out and rocked the anthem in Nashville. #StanleyCup.”

Underwood’s performance drew rave reviews from hockey fans in attendance as well as those watching from home, as a slew of viewers quickly took to social media to praise Carrie on her stunning rendition of the song.

“When you hear the voice of an angel coming from the TV and realize @carrieunderwood is singing the national anthem! #GoPreds,” @DJ_Shawn_Parr tweeted of Underwood’s pre-Stanley Cup Playoff performance, as @bobbyecrockett wrote, “WOW, Just, Amazing! Pure Carrie Underwood! The Best! Sung the way it should be sung.”

“Carrie Underwood singing the national anthem at the Preds game wearing Mike’s jersey is what i never knew I always wanted,” Twitter user @songslikethis_ added, while @CorurtM21 wrote, “I LOVE that @carrieunderwood sang the national anthem at her husband’s game tonight! So sweet! Only in Nashville! #CHIvsNSH @PredsNHL.”

“Carrie Underwood, you just slayed,” viewer @MollyVegas added of Underwood’s national anthem performance at the NHL game. “That was AMAZING!! Go Preds!!”

Carrie continued to gush over the game on social media following her highly-praised rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” documenting her time cheering on her husband and his Nashville Predators teammates across her social media accounts both before and after the Preds took home a win.

“This @PredsNHL crowd is INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Carrie tweeted out of the hockey game following her national anthem performance, before then posting a selfie showing herself rocking a “Smash” Preds baseball cap while still wearing her Fisher jersey.

But that certainly wasn’t all.

Underwood also made no secret of her excitement on Instagram, posting a video of herself and friends celebrating in their box at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena after the Nashville Predators won the big game.

“#Smashville has completely gone crazy!!!! 3-0 baby!!! One more! @predsnhl” Carrie captioned the Instagram video, which showed her letting off a huge scream in celebration of her husband and his teammates big win on the ice.

Carrie previously showed of her support for her husband and her hometown team last week, showing off her manicure and pedicure in support of the Predators’ blue and yellow team colors on her official Instagram page.

“Got that #PredsPride baby, from my fingers to my toes! @predsnhl,” Underwood wrote on the social media site in support of the Tennessee team, adding the hashtags, #GoPreds, #GoFish, #SpiritFingers, #BlueAndGold, #Sparkles and #StanleyCupPlayoffs.

Carrie’s big celebration of Mike and his fellow Nashville Predators came shortly after the country superstar gushed about her husband of almost seven years in a recent interview, even revealing that she and Fisher are hoping to expand their family soon to give their son, 2-year-old Isaiah, a sibling in the not too distant future.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” Underwood admitted of she and Mike welcoming a second child into the world during the April 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]