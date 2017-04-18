‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Chad And Abigail Get Back Together?

Days Of Our Lives fans that loved “Chabby” are not too happy right now. On yesterday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Abigail (Marci Miller) decided to walk away from Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Even though she has let him go, is it really over between the two? Or are Chad and Abigail meant to be together and will they eventually find their way back to one another?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, Chad and Abigail were supposed to renew their wedding vows. However, halfway through the ceremony, Abby changed her mind. Not only did she not want to continue with the vow renewal, but she decided to leave Chad DiMera. The reason was because of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Abigail’s best friend and the woman Chad nearly moved on with when he thought his wife was dead.

Chad pleaded with Abigail to stay, but she refused. In her heart, she really believed that he needed to be with Gabi. Once she left the DiMera mansion, she cried on Dario’s (Jordi Vilasuso) shoulder. She told him that her marriage to Chad was over. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Central reveal that he won’t give up on Abby that easily. He will try to win her back even though she makes some bold moves to move on with her life.

As for Gabi, she won’t jump at the chance to be with Chad, either. Even though she still has feelings for him, she is positive that he needs to work on getting Abigail back. When it comes to her own love life, Gabi moves on with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), something Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is not too happy about.

#chabby cuteness! ???????? #days #billyflynn #marcimiller #chaddimera #abigaildeveraux A post shared by Multi Fandom ❤ (@all_my_showsxmovies) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

“Chabby” fans are wondering if there is any chance of Chad and Abigail reconciling. It seems that there might be. As the Inquisitr previously reported, executive producer Ken Corday teased what is coming up for several couples in Salem. He mentioned that Chad and Abby are “end game.” However, he also warned that they would have a lot of hurdles to get through before having a happy ending.

“Chad and Abby are a rooting interest for the viewers, and they’re going to have to go through a lot of hurdles, but they’re the end game.”

In a recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn discussed the storyline. He explained that Abigail does not want to be “half-loved.” Ever since she returned from the dead, that is how Chad and Gabi have made her feel, even though they tried to stay away from one another.

“They’re going to renew their vows, jump into it, and hope that Chad can forget about Gabi and everything else. Rightfully so, Abigail doesn’t want to be half-loved. And her feelings are completely understandable.”

Abigail told Chad her decision and explained the reason why she was leaving. At first, he begged Abby to stay. When that didn’t work, he became angry and said she should never have faked her death. He lashed out at his wife and most fans understand his anger. However, Flynn told the publication that Chad is misplacing his blame.

“Chad is getting angry at all these different things, but really he has himself to blame for it.”

What do you think of Chad and Abigail separating? Do you believe that eventually “Chabby” will get back together? What will happen with Gabi and Dario in the meantime? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next with the Salem residents.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]