‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Celebrates Easter With Her Daughter Aubree And Son Watson

Chelsea Houska and her family celebrated the Easter holiday over the weekend and during the festivities, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a couple of photos with her many fans and followers on Instagram.

As she and her co-stars enjoy their off-season from the show, Chelsea Houska has been spending tons of time with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her two children, daughter Aubree and son Watson.

After sharing a photo of Aubree and Watson visiting the Easter bunny and another that featured Aubree holding a baby chick, Chelsea Houska posted an adorable photo of Watson sporting a button-up and tie in honor of the Easter holiday.

“Watson is looking dapper for his first Easter,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of the photo below.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot in October of last year after dating for over two years and months later, in late January, their first child, son Watson, was born.

Around the time of Chelsea Houska’s posts, her husband shared a couple of photos of his own, and in one of those photos, Aubree was seen sitting with her little brother as they posed beside their Easter baskets and tons of candy.

“Happy Easter from this amazing household. The Easter bunny showered gifts on these perfect beauties!!” he wrote in the caption.

Chelsea Houska has always wanted to have a big family, and luckily, her husband’s career and her gig with MTV allows her to be a stay-at-home mom. Although the reality star previously worked in the cosmetology industry, she recently quit and likely won’t be going back to work anytime soon. Instead, she will be enjoying her little ones as much as she can.

As for Chelsea Houska’s plans for more children, she spoke to People Magazine about her desire for a large family last year, claiming she would like to have a total of four children.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I [say] that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have shared tons of special moments with their fans on Teen Mom 2, but when it comes to their October 2016 wedding, they chose to keep their nuptials private. They also kept their engagement away from the MTV cameras but ultimately shared photos from the event with fans.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in summer 2014 after first crossing paths at a gas station. As the reality star revealed to Us Weekly magazine one year later, she immediately felt a connection, but because she and DeBoer were both so shy, they didn’t say anything to one another at first. Then, shortly after, DeBoer contacted Houska on social media, and they struck up a romance.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea Houska gushed. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

DeBoer is also great with Aubree.

“He’s so good with her, and I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy,” she added.

No word yet on when Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer, will return to MTV for Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

