Tamra Judge Denies Rumors Of An Affair And Stories About Husband’s Sexual Preference

Tamra Judge has been a topic for The Real Housewives of Orange County fans over the last few weeks. Several rumors have been spread around social media about her personal life and more specifically, her husband. Last season, Judge snapped at Kelly Dodd for talking about rumors regarding Eddie Judge which she had heard through the grapevine and from Vicki Gunvalson. It was a huge deal in Ireland and pretty much divided the cast instantly.

Up until this point, Tamra Judge has been pretty quiet about things that have been circulating about her and Eddie Judge. The two appear to be happily married, even attending events together. He has been incredibly supportive of Tamra throughout her span on The Real Housewives of Orange County. According to All About the Tea, Tamra Judge is denying all of the rumors circulating. It seems that stories regarding her husband’s sexuality and possibly finding him in bed with another man aren’t true. Judge has been accused of infidelity as well, which she also denies.

Happy Easter ???????????????? A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Rumors have been floating around about Tamra Judge for years now. She is a reality television figure and people love to gossip about what is happening in her life. Judge was rumored to be having an affair with a well-known boy band member. While she is denying the rumors, a source came forward and made the allegations. The man in question has not spoken out but has been seen interacting with Judge on social media. She is reportedly good friends with his wife. Allegations of Eddie Judge being into men have been around for quite some time as well. Both Tamra and her husband deny he is gay and have at every turn.

A few weeks ago, filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County began. Vicki Gunvalson had a birthday party where most of the cast was in attendance. Tamra Judge had been invited but at the last minute, Gunvalson decided it would be best if she didn’t attend. Ricky Santana was present and there was reportedly a conversation taped by the cameras where he confirmed he found Tamra’s husband in bed with another man. Santana and Judge had been friends for years and had a pretty bad falling out. Now, he is all about telling her deep dark secrets without caring about consequences. It is unclear whether or not Bravo will air the conversation during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, or if it will be cut out.

I don't wear my hair off my face very often #forehead but tonight it's happening. Thank you @missm1437 & @prive_christina for dolling me up ???? A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

During her denial of the rumors, Tamra Judge mentioned she knew who was behind the vicious attacks. Fans have narrowed it down to her blaming either Ricky Santana or Gretchen Rossi. Both are plausible assumptions, especially because Rossi is reportedly staging a comeback. She has been seen filming a lot for The Real Housewives of Orange County and Vicki Gunvalson reportedly wants her back. After Rossi inserted herself into the drama last season via Twitter, it was almost a given she would be around to back Vicki when it comes to Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

There has been no release date for The Real Housewives of Orange County yet, but it is coming. Tamra Judge is setting the record straight among weeks of rumors that have been plaguing her and her husband. She is going to have a rough season, especially with Ricky Santana and Gretchen Rossi being close to Vicki Gunvalson. It is very much a cast divided and the drama is going to be running high all season. Whether or not the rumors about Tamra and Eddie Judge are true remains to be seen but they definitely got everyone talking about The Real Housewives of Orange County before the season even began.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]