The Final iPhone 8 Design Appears To Have Been Leaked

The iPhone 8 is probably still half a year away, yet speculations about the device are already trickling in a steady stream. While details about the upcoming flagship smartphone remain unconfirmed by the Cupertino-based tech giant, the iPhone 8 is slowly taking form through leaks and speculations. The latest among these rumors features the alleged schematics of the premium-grade device, which include several features that have long been speculated about the upcoming Apple flagship. If the leaked design proves accurate, Samsung’s Galaxy S8, arguably the most attractive smartphone on the market, might be in trouble.

The leaked schematics of the iPhone 8 was covered in-depth by Chinese tech website Ifanr, which provided several 3D models and sketches of the upcoming Apple flagship. According to the Chinese tech blog, the leak originated from Foxconn’s own factories, which means that for all intents and purposes, this is as close as Apple’s fans can get to the iPhone 8’s final design, at least for now. After all, if the schematics did come from Foxconn’s own factories, there is a good chance that the smartphone maker would utilize the designs in the actual manufacturing process of the upcoming flagship device.

The latest leaked schematics of the iPhone 8 features some interesting design changes from the now-ubiquitous iPhone 6 template that Apple has been utilizing for the past three smartphone generations. The iPhone 8, according to the leaks, would feature a massive display that dominates the entire front of the device. True to rumors, the schematics reveal that the front-facing camera, earpiece and other sensors are built directly into the screen, seemingly confirming speculations of a “display with holes” for the upcoming flagship.

Also absent in the leaked designs is a physical fingerprint sensor, which is long-rumored to be embedded directly into the iPhone 8’s display. A similar innovation was reportedly attempted by Samsung for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, before production issues took their toll and forced the South Korean tech giant to employ the awkward fingerprint sensor that is currently found in the tech firm’s newest S-series flagships. If the leaked schematics prove accurate, it appears that Apple would be beating Samsung to the punch, at least when it comes to embedded fingerprint readers.

Another notable aspect of the leaked designs involves the iPhone 8’s dual-camera system. A dual-lens configuration is all but confirmed for the iPhone 8, considering that its direct predecessor, the iPhone 7 Plus, debuted the feature. Unlike its predecessor, however, the leaks teased that the iPhone 8’s primary cameras would follow a vertical arrangement. The unusual lens configuration has so far beguiled Apple’s avid fans, though speculations are high that the vertical cameras might have something to do with the iPhone 8’s rumored AR capabilities.

Apart from its massive display with holes, embedded fingerprint sensor and vertical dual-cameras, the leaked iPhone 8 schematics also suggest that the upcoming smartphone would not be featuring a curved display similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Instead, the iPhone 8 would simply feature a screen with a very subtle curve, following the curvature of the display’s 2.5D panel, according to a BGR report.

Overall, the allegedly final design of the iPhone 8 that was revealed in the recently leaked schematics has managed to get many fans of the iconic device extremely excited. Considering that the iPhone’s current design is showing its age against competitors such as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Apple definitely needs to step up its game in terms of its flagship smartphone’s design. If the recent leaks are any indication, however, the iPhone 8 might very well prove to be just as, if not even more, stunning than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The iPhone 8 is rumored for a release sometime in September 2017. Pricing for the premium-grade smartphone has not been released, though speculations are high that the iPhone 8 might be priced north of $1000.

