Kathryn Dennis Gets Nostalgic On Instagram Ahead Of ‘Southern Charm’

Kathryn Dennis might be in the midst of a nasty custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying a fun moment over the weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s Easter holiday, the Southern Charm star and mother of two took to Instagram, where she posted a video of herself swinging on a tire swing.

“Nostalgia got me #southerncharm #tireswing #offthegrid,” Kathryn Dennis wrote in the caption of her short clip.

Kathryn Dennis began starring on Southern Charm during the show’s first season and quickly hit it off with her co-star, Thomas Ravenel, who ultimately got her pregnant with their first child, daughter Kensington, around the time the first season wrapped. A short time later, after a brief split, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel conceived a second child, son Saint Julien, but shortly after revealing she was expecting, Dennis began facing shocking allegations of drug use, and some questioned the child’s paternity.

By Southern Charm Season 3, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel were experiencing major relationship issues, and while they continued to co-parent their two kids, Dennis began to suspect that something was going on between her former partner and their co-star Landon Clements. Although Ravenel and Clements denied there was anything going on between them at the time, the Season 4 trailer seems to suggest otherwise. During a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode, the couple appears willing to give their potential romance a shot.

While Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel spent time co-parenting their children early last year, Ravenel was eventually awarded temporary full custody of 3-year-old Kensington and 18-month-old St. Julien, which Dennis described as “the most difficult challenge I can imagine anyone could ever go through in life. Those are my two angels.”

“There are so many days when I just see a toy or something randomly misplaced and break down in tears,” she said during an interview with People Magazine earlier this month. “I’ve learned that I have cope right now because there is an end to all of this custody [conflict]. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And I have to remain true to myself and remain resilient in my recovery. There’s going to be a day when things get back to normal, and that day’s getting closer and closer.”

Kathryn Dennis went to rehab last summer, where she claimed to have embarked on a new way of life. Still, being without her kids hasn’t been easy.

“It’s difficult because I get such little time with them, so it’s just about enjoying that time and enjoying family,” she said.

In other Kathryn Dennis news, the reality star announced months ago that she would not be returning to Southern Charm Season 4 before ultimately having a change of heart and confirming to fans on Instagram that she would be back.

“SO excited that I can officially say..I AM returning for [Season 4] of [Southern Charm]!!” Kathryn Dennis wrote to her many fans and followers. “April 3rd–Mark the date, sip thy tea, debuting will be the metamorphosis of me. Most importantly, I want to thank every single one of my fans!!!! I returned because of y’alls support and truly believing in me..it sincerely helped me get through the most difficult time of my life. I love you all!!!!! I’ll make you proud!!”

To see more of Kathryn Dennis and her co-stars, including Thomas Ravenel, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, and Landon Clements, tune into new episodes of Southern Charm Season 4 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

