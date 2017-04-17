‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Buying His Family’s Love? Ashley Has A Hot Date With A Millionaire 

Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Monday’s episode will be full of drama. Nikki reams out Victor for trying to buy his family’s love and Victoria tells Reed he cannot keep Victor’s lavish present. Ashley was thought to be going after Ravi, but she has a hot new date with a millionaire mogul. Does Ravi even have a chance?

Victor buys Reed a car

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tried to ban Victor from attending Reed’s birthday party, but that did not stop him from making a grand entrance with a rather large gift.

Next week on Y&R, binge all you want because we’ve got a week of goodness… young, restless and hot! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) has a party to celebrate his 17th birthday. Victor (Eric Braeden) shows up with a car as his gift for his grandson, but Victoria (amelia Heinle) tells Reed that he cannot keep the present when they get home.

“It kills me to do this, and I’m really sorry Reed, but you can’t keep the car.”

Young and the Restless spoilers teased that the teenager will be dumbfounded as to why his mother will not let him keep the car. Victoria will try to assure Reed that the decision has nothing to do with him, but he will still storm off in a fury, leaving Victoria feeling guilty, the International Business Times reported.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Nikki cuts Victor off

Nikki returns home to Victor and yells at him for seemingly trying to buy his grandson’s affection. Victor will defend himself relentlessly, but Nikki will snap and reveal that she genuinely feels hatred towards him at this point.

“Oh, go to hell you lying son of a…”

Victor is out of the family as far as Nikki is concerned, and she is going to make sure that he never hurts her family ever again.

Ashley meets a new man

Meanwhile, other Young and the Restless spoilers claim that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will meet a new romantic interest.

Thank you @people for putting me on the World’s Most Beautiful at any age list with so many incredible women! A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Just when Ravi (Abhi Sinha) thinks that he has her where he wants her, another man comes and sweeps her off her feet, according to Soap Shows.

Ben Hochman, a wealthy businessman, enters the picture and is determined to win Ashley over romantically. Does Ravi have a chance against the charismatic millionaire mogul?

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Using Ravi For Personal Pleasure? Victoria Pushes Billy Away

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Runs Away Seeking Revenge On Chloe, Will He Find Adam Alive?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Behind Murder Plot? Teases Adam Is Alive And Returning

‘Young And The Restless’ Justin Hartley Cast In ‘Bad Moms’ Sequel: ‘This Is Us’ Actor To Play Male Stripper

‘The Young And The Restless’ Eileen Davidson Comments On Ravi Plot, Working With ‘Housewives’ Erika Girardi

Phyllis and her best friend’s son

Other relationships on Young and the Restless may be developing further. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Scott are both single and even have Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) blessing to date.

However, Phyllis still has reservations about taking her feelings for Scott (Daniel Hall) to the next level, considering he is her best friend’s son.

Goood morning Canada???????? Calgary beauty #yr come see us at the Calgary womens show YYC #yr A post shared by Sole9 by Gina Tognoni (@ginatognoni) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

According to SoapHub, 59 percent of Young and the Restless fans think that it would not be right if Phyllis and Scott dated each other. Bringing Scott into the picture as her new man could be a big mistake that could complicate things significantly.

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless>? Let us know in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

[Featured Image by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images]