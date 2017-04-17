‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Week April 17-21: John Returns, Chad Wants Abigail Back, Gabi Has A New Love?

As the citizens of Salem face the consequences of decisions made, Days of Our Lives for the week of April 17-21, 2017, spoilers reveal that many residents will face a tough time ahead. But not all is doom and gloom in NBC’s soap opera, Days of Our Lives fans will be thrilled that the irreplaceable John is back!

Monday, April 17, 2017

Abigail (Marci Miller) decides that it is time for her and Chad (Bill Flynn) to part ways after she told Chad on Friday that she cannot renew their vows. Abigail listened to the advice her friends gave her last week, and could not go through with the vow renewal knowing that Chad still had feelings for Gabi (Camila Banus). She wants Chad to stay with her not out of obligation but out of love.

To top it off, the friends and confidantes of Chabby feel an increasing tension between them. Kate (Lauren Koslow), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) fume as Chad and Gabi hurt. Each of them support either Chad or Abby, or even both.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) still feels guilty about Dr. Daniel Jonas’ death and he wants to make it up to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) by trying to act as the peacemaker between her and Nicole.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) realizes that Nicole is in over her head as far as Scooter is concerned and that she cannot handle him alone.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The very next day after Abigail makes her decision, according to Inquisitr,Chad tells Gabi what happened at the vow renewal ceremony. Remember that Chad had previously told Abigail that he would stay clear of Gabi, yet she is the first person he runs to tell the news. However, Gabi also doesn’t want only half of Chad’s heart either.

And guess who comforts Abigail? None other than the other Hernandez sibling, Dario (Jordi Vilasuso).

Nicole confesses something to Brady.

Jade (Danielle Haugh) talks to Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) about Theo (Kyle Pettis) and Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) and makes a crazy suggestion. According to Inquisitr, she suggests that Claire make a sex tape with Theo and then she must leak it online. This will serve a dual purpose: it will keep the romance going with Theo and will help her flailing music career.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Steve (Steve Johnson), is taking his role as a new dad seriously, and tells Tripp (Lucas Adams) not to take the Vitali family’s money.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) sees through Jade’s plot and exposes her.

The moment is here: John (Drake Hogestyn) returns! Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John have a joyful reunion.

Paul (Christopher Sean) informs Sonny (Freddie Smith) about Deimos (Vincent Irizarry).

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Kayla helps Tripp out of his situation. By doing this, their relationship and the bond between stepmom and stepson is strengthened.

Tripp, however, offers Jade a place to stay.

Steve tells Adrienne (Judi Evans) that Tripp is his son with Ava, and that they only recently found out Tripp’s paternity.

Gabi and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) go on a date. Julie Horton (Susan Seaforth Hayes) had previously warned Eli about Gabi. Julie spots them on their date and Julie decides to tell Gabi exactly how she feels. This all culminates in a nasty confrontation between Julie and Gabi where Julie tells Gabi to leave her grandson alone. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Julie will be rushed to hospital as she suddenly collapses.

Friday, April 21, 2017

Abigail is determined to be independent and takes steps to create a life where she will be self-sufficient. Could she be job-hunting?

Eric reassures Jennifer.

Chad is determined to show Abigail that he is committed to them as a couple and pulls out all the stops to impress her.

Kate, who does not want Chad and Abigail together, sees Dario with Abigail.

Eli is still upset with Gabi about the confrontation that took place between her and Julie, and that his grandmother landed up in hospital because of it.

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images]