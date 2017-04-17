‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Ready To Come Clean About Mysterious Baby Daddy No 3

Kailyn Lowry still hasn’t announced the name of her new baby daddy – but she has been dropping major hints on social media. Radar Online reports that the Teen Mom star recently dished another detail about the mystery man on Twitter. Is she finally coming clean about the father?

After a fan had commented on how Lowry’s baby is probably half Spanish, the reality star hit back by saying, “What? The baby I’m having is def black lol.”

The new detail comes after Lowry shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption, “Baby Lo.” This left fans speculating that Chris Lopez is probably the baby daddy, especially after he tweeted about a “miracle child” a few months ago. Lowry also let slip Lopez’s name in a recent interview, which only fueled the rumors even further. A fan suggested that Lowry should name the baby Holden, to which she responded, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby.”

While Lowry hasn’t confirmed the identity of the father, an insider claims that he is actively involved in the pregnancy. “He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the source stated. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

The source added that the mystery man will still be present after the pregnancy is over. They aren’t currently dating, but Lowry and her third baby daddy plan on co-parenting and want to get back together at some point.

That said, In Touch Weekly reports that Lowry isn’t pleased with how her baby daddy has behaved in the past few weeks. Kailyn Lowry seemingly threw some shade at her baby’s father on social media, writing, “Nothing you do or say can make someone want something. They have to want it on their own.”

The post came after Lowry commented about getting an ultrasound. It didn’t long before fans picked up on the connection and asked her if her the father even wanted to have a child. Lowry did not respond.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been fairly quiet about the pregnancy thus far. She flat-out denied the rumors until last month, when she released a statement through her PR rep confirming that she is carrying her third child.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” the rep stated. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

Apart from Lopez, two other names have been thrown into the mix as possible fathers. This includes Tyler Hill, whom Lowry had an affair with during her marriage to Javi Marroquin, and JC Cueva, a good friend of Lowry who is also her producer on Teen Mom 2.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, Lowry’s latest tweet eliminates all three men from the running. Of course, there’s always the possibility that Lowry was just kidding when she said her baby is half black. She may have also been trying to throw everyone off the trail. We won’t know the truth until Lowry officially makes an announcement and comes clean about the pregnancy.

In the meantime, Wet Paint reports that Lowry and Marroquin are finally getting along following their bitter divorce last year. Despite the back and forth insults and a protection from abuse order, Marroquin revealed that he and Lowry are speaking again and working hard to co-parent their kids.

“We are actually doing really well,” Marroquin shared. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

Marroquin and Lowry divorced in 2015 after being together for over four years. They share one child together. Kailyn Lowry’s first son, Isaac, was with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

