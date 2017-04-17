‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Corinne Is In, Rachel’s Hometowns Get A Shakeup, And More For Season 13

The Bachelorette is already set to make history with its first-ever African-American star, but Rachel Lindsay’s season of ABC’s long-running rose-filled reality show will feature a few other firsts. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, last season’s Bachelor castoff Corinne Olympios revealed that she will appear on Rachel’s season of the ABC dating competition. But don’t worry, it won’t be a repeat of that tacky “two Bachelorette” stunt with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nillson a few seasons ago.

“I filmed an episode with [Rachel] and I met some of the guys she’s dating,” Olympios said of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. “[They’re] cute, yes.”

Olympios also said she hopes longtime Bachelorette fans will tune in to see the franchise’s first African American lead as she embarks on her journey to find love.

“God, I hope [the show will get good ratings],” Olympios said. “It would be such a shame if people didn’t watch because of her race.”

The first promo for the new season of The Bachelorette was recently released. The promo clip included footage from Rachel’s stint on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and featured background vocals from Fifth Harmony’s “That’s My Girl.”

Bachelorette fans know that Rachel, a Dallas-based attorney, already met four of her suitors—Demario, Blake, Eric, and Dean—in a surprise meet-and-greet during the After the Rose special that capped off Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. But while the guys may have made a good first impression to fans, Rachel Lindsay had someone else in mind when it came to giving out her first impression rose.

According to Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve, Rachel gave her coveted First Impression rose to—SPOILER ALERT!— Miami-based chiropractor Dr. Bryan Abasolo.

The Bachelorette creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss has been tweeting photos from the set as Lindsay shoots her season of the show, but expect to see less of that as Rachel whittles her 31 suitors down to her final four guys.

Reality Steve has already leaked several date spoilers from Rachel’s season, including a group date to an NBA basketball game in Burbank, a group date at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, and a trip to South Carolina’s Colleton River Plantation Club, a private resort.

While past seasons of The Bachelorette usually have the same format, this season the hometown dates will be switched up.

In an interview on Entertainment Weekly Radio, ABC exec Robert Mills said the hometown dates will take place much earlier this season on The Bachelorette. The hometowns are usually reserved for the final four guys and occur on the second to the last episode of the show.

“I will say that hometowns will be a little different this season,” Mills revealed. “Part of it is that she’s going to be taking guys earlier … Her family is not going to be able to travel [near the end] because her sister is extremely pregnant and is not able to fly. She is going to take guys home to meet her family.”

AS for those foreign destinations that The Bachelorette and her suitors get to go to, Lindsay told Us Weekly she had no clue where producers planned to send her for her romantic outings this season.

“It’s a surprise to me, just like meeting the men,” The Bachelorette star said last month. “I would love to go to Europe. I really want to go to Amsterdam — that’s my hope!”

Take a look at the video below for more on the first Bachelorette promo.

Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image The Bachelorette Mike Fleiss Twitter]