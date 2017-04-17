Oneal Ron Morris Victims Unhappy With 10-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Butt Injections

Last Monday, a judge sentenced a fake Florida doctor by the name of Oneal Ron Morris to 10-years in prison and five-years probation for her shocking crimes.

Morris injected a woman with a combination of cement, bathroom caulking, mineral oil, and Fix-a-Flat tire sealant in order to enhance her buttocks.

In November, 2011, Shatarka Nuby was in a Florida prison and she wrote to the state’s health department about her cosmetically enhanced buttocks. She stated that her rear-end had hardened and turned black; she also claimed that Oneal Ron Morris was the same so-called surgeon that had previously been arrested and accused of pumping this near-lethal formula into other women’s bodies.

Officials began their investigation and Nuby was interviewed, but sadly the mother of three died four months later: Morris was subsequently charged with manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

The Washington Post reported that Morris’s patients called her Duchess.

According to the medical examiner, Nuby’s official cause of death was “respiratory failure from massive systemic silicone migration.”

In 2012, Morris was charged with practicing medicine without a license and with manslaughter, and last month she pleaded no contest to both.

Sherry Pitts was Shatarka Nuby’s mother, and she spoke at the hearing.

“My daughter died the most inhuman death. For 18 months she suffered not knowing the full story of what was put in her body.”

It appears that both Morris’s name and her rear-end have been widely reported, eventually making national headlines when photos of the woman were released. It’s reported that she used the same substances that made other women sick to inject into her own buttocks and hips, resulting in them looking abnormally misshapen and large.

During her sentencing last Monday, Morris insisted that she had never injected any human with any type of unknown substance, and that she would never intentionally hurt anyone.

Nuby’s family and friends made statements to the judge and became very emotional at times, arguing loudly with the defendant. They were very unhappy with what they believe to be an inadequate jail term.

“There’s no closure. Putting her in jail won’t bring her back. This is a court of man, all you can do is put her away and teach her a lesson.”

Other alleged victims, including Kisha Jones, were also present in the courtroom, telling the judge that they too became sick after being injected by Morris with what they believed to be medical grade silicone.

“You gave us your word that the products you was using was A-1 products. And come to find out they were not. Maybe in the beginning, but greed really took over, because you was pocketing the money from every victim.”

Between the years 2007 and 2011, Morris injected Newby around 10 times. The first session cost $2,000 and was witnessed by a friend. Another injection was witnessed by Nuby’s daughter: she said that Morris had a black suitcase with a needle and plastic wrap, and that Morris wrapped Newby’s buttocks with the plastic wrap and “poked her in the butt with a needle.” Another witness said that the injections were sealed with cotton balls and superglue.

In defense of Morris, her attorneys argued that there was no evidence that superglue or Fix-a-Flat was part of Morris’s injection cocktail; while prosecutors emphasized that they also had never been able to determine the contents of the injections.

William Lanphear was Morris’s defense attorney: he said he disagreed with the prison sentence because all of Morris’s patients knew she wasn’t a licensed physician.

“All parties share the responsibilities and the blame for their own actions and the role they played. There was an assumption of risk obligation from the victims.”

Morris had been convicted in the past in Miami-Dade County for practicing without a license: she served one year in prison. ABC Local 10 News reported that Morris is a transgender woman, but will serve her sentence in a men’s prison.

Morris believes she has become the victim of media attention, saying she accepted a plea deal because she didn’t want to face a jury in the manslaughter case of one of her patients.

“I’ve been found guilty by the media and outside sources based on lies.”

According to police, Morris made a business out of performing cut-rate cosmetic procedures.

Speaking in court, Newby’s mother said she believes Morris should take responsibility for her actions. Perhaps the next 10 years in prison will help Morris acknowledge and come to terms with the pain and suffering she has caused so many people.

