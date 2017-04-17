Coachella 2017: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Share PDA Pics As Bella Hadid Jumps Off A Plane In Dubai

Coachella 2017 became a love fest as celebrity couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd become virtually inseparable during the annual music and arts festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival became the venue for date night for some of the hottest couples in Hollywood and Selena and The Weeknd are no exception. In fact, Vogue declared the musical duo the Best Dressed Couple during the event.

Aside from looking good, however, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also packed a whole lot of sweetness which they shared through social media.

Featured in as Exhibit A is an image of the couple posted on Selena’s official Instagram page, looking happy and in love while Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd cuddles her up while posing for a selfie.

Since it was posted, the Coachella 2017 love fest picture gained nearly 6.5 million likes and inspired a whole lot of comments which mostly range from congratulatory to admiration.

On top of that, fans and fan social media sources shared other photos of the couple, showing almost every single kind of PDA they had—from kissing and embracing to just emitting undeniable joy while enjoying each other’s company.

Of course, the couple’s agenda at the event was not exclusively for lovey-dovey activities as the rapper performed “Party Monster,” “Starboy,” and “Some Way” on the Coachella 2017 stage on Saturday.

Still, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stood out as a couple as Vogue notes their dedication to style whenever they go on vacation together.

“It began on a trip to Italy that brought out matching jackets, followed by a stopover in Buenos Aires that called for coordinated sneakers on a romantic city stroll,” the outlet recalls.

But while they may be enjoying themselves in the annual celebration of music and arts in Coachella 2017, The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid opted to spend her weekend nowhere near the festival.

According to E!, the brunette beauty decided it was time to visit Dubai while her besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin and ex-boyfriend soak in the music of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Sharing an image on Instagram, Bella appears to be removing a couple of things from her bucket list while avoiding an awkward situation with smitten couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

Apparently, Bella decided to spend a “calm” day jumping out of a plane— something that would make most people feel a bit differently—instead of an awkward bump in with her ex and his new gal at the Coachella 2017.

“Jumped out of a plane today!!! IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels!!!!!” she wrote with the footage of her jump.

Bella Hadid wasn’t always this “calm” though. According to a February report from E!, the 20-year-old model had some heavy thoughts behind every smile and poker face she showed in public after her split with The Weeknd last year.

“When I love somebody, I love them with my whole heart,” she told Teen Vogue as featured in their “Love” issue.

“It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse—and so public,” she adds, finally revealing her thoughts about her past relationship after appearing stoic in public eye.

“As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd moved on with Selena Gomez just two months after his split with the 20-year-old model. It then fuelled rumors of a brewing squad war since the 24-year-old singer is friends with Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, according to a timeline of the SeleGo-The Weeknd love affair, courtesy of Cosmopolitan.

