Tyrese Apologizes For Comments Made About ‘Promiscuous Women’

Singer Tyrese recently put his foot into his mouth when he spoke out about promiscuous women. During a recent interview with BET, Tyrese shared his opinions about he feels women should carry themselves. Turns out, some of his views are quite antiquated.
“I appreciate all the ladies out there that are still single and they’re holding out. Don’t settle. Don’t settle,” he said.
“Because I’m gonna tell you all right now, and this might be harsh, but sluts, sk–zers, h–s, tr-mps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women, they are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them. But when you are single and you actually love yourself and you know your value and your self worth, you hold out until God sends you what’s yours.”
Many people, including Wendy Williams, called Tyrese out on his comments, citing them as sexist. Much of the criticism was directed at the fact that Tyrese talked down about women who choose to explore their sexuality, but not at men who do the same thing.
During the episode of Wendy Williams, the outspoken talk show host held nothing back, when she responded to Tyrese’s comments. After stating that she didn’t like men telling her what to do, but they she might would listen if it was a boyfriend of more than three years, Wendy added that she thinks Tyrese just doesn’t like women.
“Tyrese, you never say anything bad about men, she said to her camera. “You’re always talking bad about women. He likes men.”
Apparently, Tyrese is now feeling a little remorseful about his comments. The singer/actor took to his official Instagram account to post a lengthy apology.
My mother taught me better than this….. lesson learned in life you will learn that It’s not always “what” you say, it’s the “how” we choose to say it. For the record I’m far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean….. My intentions were there but my delivery fucking horrible…. And clearly all the way off…. And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies… Even after this apology…. Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me…. Time and consistency heals all wounds…. Although I’ve been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. – I’ve been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me….. Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words – Shit gets real when it goes from a social media dragging to my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she’s not happy with the way I’ve conducted myself…. it’s crazy how non-public figures can say and do some really dumb shit and it will stay amongst your family and friends or local in your hood…. When you have been an entertainer for 15+ years the whole WORLD is literally watching you grow up & learn, bump your head, make mistakes and evolve as the world watches…. This is a real lesson learned… This is not just a regular IG post for me. I want to truly say that I’m sorry, I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I’m learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I’ve learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I’ve learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging…… This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better…
What do you think about Tyrese’s apology? Do you think that it was sincere? You can add your thoughts in the comment section below!
[Featured Image By Paras Griffin/Getty Images]