Emma Watson To Take Highest Paid Actress Title, 27 Years Old With No Shortage Of Achievements

Emma Watson and Jennifer Lawrence have more in common than just their advocacy regarding women’s rights and acting skills, they are also neck-in-neck as the highest paid actresses in the world.

#RL “Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” —Emma Watson pic.twitter.com/dbMBikzr2Y — m???? n f e s s (@munfess) April 17, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence has held this title for a number of years but Watson has crept in thanks to her role as Belle in the hugely successful film Beauty and the Beast, which is the first film in 2017 to hit $1 billion in earnings at the box office. Initially Emma was paid £2 million upfront for the role, yet Harper’s Bazaar notes that “she is expected to get more than £15 million for the role thanks to a deal that entitles her to a slice of the film’s earnings.”

The publication shares words spoken by Liza Anderson of Anderson Group Public Relations, who shared about the power that Emma Watson holds at the moment.

“I think she has the world in the palm of her hand. She is the biggest star in the world right now. She can star in anything. She’s America’s sweetheart and she’s a global sweetheart. There’s no better position to be in right now. I’m sure she has Hollywood banging at her door.”

Having just turning 27, it is incredible to think about everything Emma Watson has already achieved in her young life. Starting her acting career as Hermione as a child in ultra-popular Harry Potter films, who knew Watson would go on to become such a force in the world of feminism, a UN ambassador and the highest paid actress in the world for her fantastic acting abilities.

Much like Jennifer Lawrence, Emma speaks poignantly on the subject of equality for women and it is tough to forget how well-spoken she was during her UN speech in 2014. The beauty was one of the first celebrities to speak proudly about being a feminist and by doing so, inspired multitudes of women to change their view about feminism and to also speak up for change. Watson also turned her focus to men, appealing to them to also take a feminist stance to even the playing field between men and women.

Romper reminds as to Watson’s words during her 2014 UN appearance.

“I am from Britain and think it is right that as a woman I am paid the same as my male counterparts. I think it is right that I should be able to make decisions about my own body. I think it is right that women be involved on my behalf in the policies and decision-making of my country. I think it is right that socially I am afforded the same respect as men. But sadly I can say that there is no one country in the world where all women can expect to receive these rights. No country in the world can yet say they have achieved gender equality.”

Two years later, in 2016, Emma Watson announced during the One Young World youth forum that she would be offering scholarships to nine women who focused their efforts on social justice. Just this year, Watson also drew in fans and followers for a London Underground treasure hunt after she hid copies of Maya Angelou’s book Mom and Me all around the transit system. Watson used social media to give clues and likely inspired a few more to become feminist in the process.

While promoting Beauty and the Beast, Watson posed near-topless for a Vanity Fair cover shoot and drew criticism by outlets referring to her as a “hypocrite” as if by revealing her form, she couldn’t possibly also be a feminist. Watson fired back with clever yet blunt words, reminding that feminism is for all.

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom. It’s about liberation. It’s about equality. I really don’t know what my ti*s have to do with it.”

Well said, Emma.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]