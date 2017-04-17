Kenya Moore Says Truth About Phaedra Parks Will Come To Light, Porsha Williams Got Car From Married Man

As part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show aired on Sunday night, Kenya Moore took to Twitter to lash out at some of her co-stars and to defend herself against their accusations. Kenya in particular criticized Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams. What did Kenya have to say about Phaedra and Porsha, who call themselves Frick and Frack? Kenya warned that the truth about Phaedra will come to light. As for Porsha, Kenya went so far as claiming that she got involved with a married man in exchange for a Rolls Royce.

Kenya tweeted that Phaedra is a “b**ch” who lies and continues to lie. Kenya warned that the truth about Phaedra will be exposed and so Phaedra should stop with the “bulls**t.”

“ # rhoa b***h has told 100 lies a 100 ways but keep lying… so sad. Truth always comes to light. Cease and desist with all the bullsxxt”

Kenya then tweeted that Phaedra, whom she dubbed “Fraudra,” brought up old drama just to justify her current bad behavior.

“Fraudra just nasty to be nasty to try to bring up some old s**t to try 2make it new again to justify her disgusting fake ass soul # rhoa”

Kenya also reminded people that Apollo apologized for lying about her. As seen in a previous season, after claiming that Kenya flirted with him and made him a sexual offer via text when they were both in Los Angeles once, Apollo admitted that it was a lie and apologized to her.

One of the big moments during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show was when Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks confronted one another about the divorce party that Kenya tried throwing for Phaedra. As viewers saw in a previous episode, Kenya threw a divorce party on behalf of Phaedra and Cynthia Bailey, in celebration of their divorces. While Cynthia stuck around and eventually enjoyed herself, Phaedra quickly left the party, claiming that she felt ill. She later accused Kenya of having the party to really just throw her divorce from Apollo Nida in her face. During their argument, Phaedra once again accused Kenya of having acted inappropriately towards Apollo during their marriage.

#RHOA season 9 epic reunion, part 1 of 4 airs tonight! ???? pic.twitter.com/C50sC5Kq8b — Real Housewife Polls (@AllCelebPolls) April 16, 2017

On the reunion show, Phaedra continued to say that she thinks that Kenya had bad intentions in throwing the divorce party. Phaedra also continued to say that Kenya wrongly flirted with Apollo when they were still together. Phaedra even dropped a big bombshell claim. According to Phaedra, Kenya asked her and Apollo if they wanted to have a threesome with her during one of the cast’s trips.

“She texted my husband and that’s a fact. When we were in Anguilla she asked if we wanted to have a threesome. It’s inappropriate… That was trifling.”

Kenya claimed that she never wanted Apollo. She also accused Phaedra of being fake. According to Kenya, Phaedra’s public persona is all an act.

“You [have] your real life [where] you kiki with Porsha and laugh about being divorced and being the best. But then you think, ‘How will the public think about me and how will I feel in this moment?’ And then you readjust to keep up this false image that you have. I know the Southern Belle, I know the freak hoe — I know all those images… You’re full of s**t. You’re phony and fake and that’s what you are.”

Phaedra denied Kenya’s accusation.

“I’m doing it on national TV so the public will see both! You don’t even know me so how you would know what image I’m keeping up? You don’t know me to be a freak hoe.”

Yet there is at least one other person on the cast who believes Kenya’s claim regarding Phaedra. That would be recurring cast member Marlo Hampton, who tweeted that Phaedra should just own that she’s a freak.

Will Kenya make a big claim regarding Phaedra’s true nature in a later episode? Kenya certainly didn’t wait to expose Phaedra’s good friend Porsha Williams. In one tweet, Kenya called out some of her co-stars for making up lies about her when they can’t even pay their own bills and are driving cars bought for them by married men.

These hos can't pay their own bills driving Rolls bought by married men but boldlymake up lies about a selfmade woman 25 yrs no bills #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 17, 2017

While Kenya didn’t give a specific name in her tweet, she has claimed before that the Rolls Royce that Porsha’s driving around was brought for her by a married man. As previously reported by the Inquisitr in March, 2016, Kenya, in response to someone who tweeted that Porsha’s Rolls Royce is from a married African man, claimed that Porsha admitted that someone brought her the car. Kenya further claimed that Porsha tried to sell the car but she got no offers.

Yet according to Sheree Whitfield, it’s actually Kenya’s who taking money from a married man from Africa. During Sheree and Kenya’s Chateau Sheree vs. Moore Manor argument, Sheree claimed that Kenya got her down payment for her house from a married “rich African.” Kenya denied Sheree’s claim.

“I’m so proud of myself for being self-made. Everything I do, I do from the ground up. And honey I will sit here any day and defend myself against that. When I ever talk about something, it’s a fact… And you’re fake news.”

???? Kenya has ended Porsha, Sheree and Phaedra and the hour isn't even up! #RHOA ???? pic.twitter.com/8SgAHJu1fi — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) April 17, 2017

Was Kenya really involved with a married man from African for money? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kenya’s ex, Matt Jordan, claimed in January that Kenya, during their relationship, “was deal[ing] with some married man in Nigeria for money.”

Viewers will continue to see Kenya Moore defending herself. A preview for part 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show shows that Kenya will face off against Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield when they accuse her of provoking people.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]