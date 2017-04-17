Samsung Galaxy 8 Versus iPhone 7: Which Is The Better Business Phone?

The victor in the rivalry between Samsung and Apple will probably always be undecided, what with the Galaxy and iPhone always trying to outdo each other in every aspect imaginable. From how thin the body of the phone is to battery life, in the smartphone game, every subtle change counts.

Still, an objective look at specific aspects of the products is a good thing, and that is exactly what the folks at ZDNet did. Seeing as the Samsung Galaxy S8 is scheduled to arrive at stores next week, it’s a good idea to take a closer look at the phone. They concluded that the S8 is a better phone for business than the iPhone 7, and they gave us a lot of reasons why.

First, the display. The Galaxy S8 has a 6.2-inch display, compared to iPhone 7’s 5.5-inch. It’s as simple as knowing that you can pack more details, more paragraphs from that report you’re reading, and fewer instances of unnecessary zooming. The S8 apparently has the highest-rated display of all smartphones, as shown in this independent testing. The S8 also uses Gorilla Glass 5 on both its front and back panels, which is a special kind of glass designed to withstand drop heights of up to about 1.6 meters.

Battery has always been an issue on iPhones, and it’s no different on the 7. It has been reported that charging the iPhone 7 is “frustrating.” While actual testing of the Galaxy S8’s battery life is yet to be conducted, users can rest assured that the phone features wireless charging. What’s more, it only takes a few minutes to fully charge its batteries.

The iPhone7 has limited flexibility regarding storage space, too, offering a mere three configurations — the largest being 256 GB of internal phone storage. The Samsung Galaxy S8 offers 64 GB, but it also allows users to slot in microSD cards, allowing for virtually unlimited storage for documents, or any other file or app that you may need to run your business on-the-go.

As for security, the iPhone7 incorporates the fingerprint scanner in addition to the usual password and PIN system. This may be enough for the typical users, but for people who want a more elaborate system for their confidential files, the Galaxy S8 offers more. It has fingerprint scan, password and PIN, plus iris scanning and facial recognition. Talk about multiple layers of security!

Virtual Reality could have a lot of applications for business, be it for an immersive, distraction-free workstation or just for relaxation. Samsung continues to improve the VR experience on the S8, with a handheld controller for Gear VR included in the purchase.

The Galaxy S8 will also be the flagship testing ground for Samsung DeX, a feature that aims to take the PC experience and bring it to the smartphone. Granted, they are not the first ones to do this; HP and Motorola took a stab at this idea before but ultimately failed because the phones were not powerful enough. That is not going to be a problem with the S8, which is considered to be one of the most powerful phones of today. CNET takes a closer look at Samsung DeX here.

Last but not the least, the headphone jack! Apple may have thought that it’s a good idea to remove the 3.5mm headphone slot from its phones, but there are people who still prefer wired headphones, and the Galaxy S8 gives us that option.

It is clear that the Galaxy S8 has an edge over the iPhone 7, at least when it comes to business application. But Apple is nothing if not competitive, so, who knows? They still may have a trick or two up their sleeve.

Meanwhile, for those looking to get a new phone for business, Samsung’s latest seems to b the better choice.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]