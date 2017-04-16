Chris Brown To Date Jennifer Lopez After Failed Rihanna Reunion: Will JLo Dump Alex Rodriguez?

Chris Brown would definitely take his chances if he ever came close to getting with Jennifer Lopez, having admitted to pals that he could definitely see himself in a relationship with the singer, it’s been alleged.

Chris Brown has worked with Jennifer on multiple occasions, and whenever they get together, the duo has an amazing chemistry — but from what’s been said, it’s a chemistry that’s more or less based on the music they make together. In other words, it’s strictly business.

Sources, via Hollywood Life, say that Chris Brown would definitely consider Jennifer a friend of his, but in recent weeks, he’s grown to realize that he wouldn’t rule out the idea of them being more than that.

He understands that the mother-of-two is in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez, 41, Page Six confirms. But that hasn’t stopped Chris Brown from thinking about what could’ve been had he ever made his move on the “Booty” songstress and professed his supposed love for her.

“Everybody thinks Chris is superficial and only likes women because of their beauty. That ain’t the case. One of the biggest reasons he’s digging JLo is because she’s one phenomenal mother! He yearns to be with a woman who loves children and who can teach Royalty about how to be a woman, something he can’t obviously do.”

Chris Brown thinks that Lopez is a great mother to her kids. He loves the way she protects them from the media, and if that wasn’t enough, JLo finds the time to juggle motherhood with her hectic career, which has been a huge inspiration to Breezy since he’s trying to do the same.

Of course, now that Jennifer is said to be head over heels in love with Rodriguez, it’s very unlikely that the two will get together, let alone enjoy a date night together.

In previous interviews, Lopez has gushed about her friendship with Chris Brown, saying that she finds the “Love More” hitmaker very talented. From producing records to songwriting and singing, he’s the ultimate package that she has loved working with time and time again.

So, judging by that alone, Chris Brown has clearly made quite the impression on Lopez. Still, it won’t be enough for him to make Jennifer consider the idea of leaving Alex to potentially start a relationship with the R&B star.

“He could see JLo teaching Royalty how to sing, how to comb and style her hair, and he can certainly see them speaking Spanish to each other,” the source continued. “At this stage, Chris can’t be talking to women that aren’t of substance. He has a daughter to think of. She comes first. He’d be really interested to get to know JLo on a different level and see what he can learn about this beautiful and talented woman from the block.”

News of Chris Brown reportedly having a crush on Jennifer comes just weeks after it was claimed that the singer was back in contact with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Sources never detailed what their conversations entailed but from what one report gathered, it led to the twosome sexting one another for several days before cooling things off a week later.

Insiders stress that Chris Brown and Rihanna are definitely back in contact but it seems that if they were to get back together, it wouldn’t be more than a hookup for the two as opposed to a full-on relationship at this given point.

Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend haven’t been romantically linked to each other since 2013 when they briefly dated for two months before deciding to call it quits with their on-again, off-again romance.

What do you think? Does Chris Brown stand a chance with Jennifer Lopez?