Celebrity Easter Pictures – NPH, Kris Jenner, & More Share Their Easter Memories

Sometimes it’s nice to see that the stars that we love and follow on social media celebrate holidays like we do. Whether it’s sharing selfies with Easter baskets, or showing off photos of our kids getting along for once, or even attending some sort of Easter Sunday service, it’s something that connects all of us.

Then there are the glimpses of our favorite movie, television, and music stars letting their hair down and being a little weird. Here are some of the best social media Easter pictures from this year.

Neil Patrick Harris

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute? A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Neil Patrick Harris wins the holiday again as he shows off his adorable kids, Harper Grace and Gideon Scot, with his husband David. The kids are in their Easter best and they show off a cute Easter bunny. Aww…at least until the bunny shows off its dark side.

Orlando Bloom

happy #easter to those who celebrate???? A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Orlando Bloom shows off his shorter blonde-dyed locks as he sports a set of “Deluxe” Bunny Ears. It’s not clear who’s room he’s hanging out in, but it’s someone who had a recent birthday.

Haylie Duff

Pretty pumped on the #easterbunny ???????????? #happyeaster #cousins A post shared by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Haylie Duff shows off how her daughter Ryan is bonding with her sister Hilary’s son, Luca. The pair are often photographed together and have also been called some of the cutest celebrity cousins around. Ryan is adorable in a pink dress with a big bow as she holds a purple plastic egg; Older cousing Luca gives her big thumbs up as they celebrate their haul, courtesy of the Easter Bunny.

Colton Haynes

The Easter bunny wasn't playin around this yr! He made me a couture egg with real grass inside…and I almost forgot about the balloons (said in "Surprise Party Sue" SNL voice lol)!!! Happy Easter everyone…sending love to you all ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Colton Haynes showed off a huge couture egg that he got as a gift from the Easter Bunny. Wearing a pair of white fuzzy bunny ears with a pink sateen lining, he gushed and said, “Happy Easter everyone…sending love to you all,” polishing off the sentiment with a row of 15 heart emojis.

Robert Downey Jr.

Raise your hand if you're ready for the bunny… #HappyEaster A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Robert Downey Jr. traded in his red and gold Ironman suit for a colorful Easter Bunny ensemble. Downey Jr. stands proudly in a llama filled pen, sporting a white and pink bunny hood and a purple and blue Easter egg decorated jacket with green trim.

Reese Witherspoon

On the lookout for the Easter Bunny ???????????? #Easter fashion #Inspiration courtesy of @draperjames A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Everyone’s favorite adorable mom, Reese Witherspoon, is in a pair of pink and white bunny ears. The Instagram photo catches the star as she shades her eyes, perhaps looking for the Easter Bunny.

Kaley Cuoco

Happy Easter! ???????????????????? A post shared by @normancook on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Kaley Cuoco showed off her puppies through her dog’s Instagram account. Ever since the Big Bang star deleted her own Instagram account last year, this is how she has been sharing things. One puppy is using the snapchat filter, while the other is sporting a pair of electronic ears.

Josh Duhamel

Happy Easter ya bunch of goofs A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Snapchat filters are big when stars take selfies. Josh Duhamel sported a Snapchat bunny filter as he snacked on a single scoop of vanilla ice cream on a sugar cone. As the Transformer star affected a huge grin, he wrote, “Happy Easter ya bunch of goofs.”

Victoria Beckham

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x ???????? x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Victoria Beckham showed off her Easter spirit by sharing a shot of herself in a tight blue outfit with a plunging V-neck. The former Spice Girl wore a vintage rabbit mask that was equally parts charming and disturbing. She wished her fans a Happy Easter and “kisses from the sunshine x us x VB”.

Kris Jenner

Does it get any cuter than @kourtneykardash in her Easter outfit!? ???????????????? Wishing everyone a beautiful Sunday!! #Easter #EasterSunday #Throwback #family #love A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

While the younger Kardashian and Jenner kids might be at Coachella rocking the weekend away, the head of the clan, Kris Jenner, shared a cute throwback photo. The older photo shows a very young Kourtney Kardashian in a ruffled blue and white gingham dress with a white front and matching frilly hat.

Carrie Underwood

Happy Easter! Hope the Easter Bunny brought you all some yummy treats! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Country music sensation Carrie Underwood also shared a throwback photo. The picture was of the singer when she was very young in an all-white Easter bunny outfit, complete with a pair of pink ears standing upright.

While not everyone can be as on point as the Queen Mother attending mass on Easter Sunday, it’s nice that these stars are friendly and fun enough to let their fans have a glimpse of their Easter celebrations.

