Kendall Jenner Keeps A Low Profile During Coachella Festivities With Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner spent the weekend at Coachella with sister Kylie Jenner, but reports state the 21-year-old wasn’t looking too happy thanks to her Pepsi commercial fiasco.

Kendall shared only two images from her Coachella weekend, one of which was an ad for the Bumble party she and Kylie hosted. Kenny looks quite happy as she smiles in the candid photo while posing in the Bumble tent. However, People magazine reports Jenner was caught looking unhappy as she made her first public appearance since the Pepsi commercial flopped.

“Kendall Jenner may be buzzing around Coachella with her fashion game strong, but that doesn’t mean she has her game face on.”

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄???????? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

While Kendall looked the part, People states the model was photographed with a frown on her face most of the time.

“The model and her sister Kylie Jenner teamed up to host dating app Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland Coachella party on Saturday, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a frown that refused to turn upside-down.”

In fact, a source reportedly told the outlet that Jenner was staying to herself despite being a host at the Bumble party with Kylie.

“Kendall did not look happy. She was hanging out alone on a corner couch in the VIP area with Hailey Baldwin and staring at her phone.”

Jenner posed with pal Haily Baldwin as both women showed off their Coachella attire. However, fans refused to let Kendall live down her failed Pepsi ad as people commented on the post from Just Jared.

“Did she bring pepsi too.”

#KendallJenner and #HaileyBaldwin are #StyleGoals at the #Bumble #Coachella party. A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Some followers said the friends are “style goals,” but more Instagram commenters simply replied “wtf” and “no” to Kendall’s fashion. The Bumble photos come after Hailey shared an image showing Kendall wearing a sheer skirt at the start of the Coachella festival.

Life & Style reported on Jenner’s racy fashion choice as she turned heads this weekend.

“The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model showed off her curvy derrière while wearing a see-through skirt that revealed her black thong underwear.”

While Kendall didn’t share any photos of the risqué outfit, her friend was sure to get a snap.

“Kendall’s pal Hailey Baldwin uploaded the photo to social media, captioning the snap, “Like… this is crazy,” and paired the words with a praised hands emoji.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

If Jenner truly is trying to lay low after her Pepsi fail, perhaps wearing a sheer skirt wasn’t the best move. She was latter spotted enjoying a performance by Travis Scott with Kylie as the younger sister is rumored to be dating the rapper.

“Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner is reportedly “casually dating” Travis, after her breakup with Tyga, which is why the youngest Jenners were in the audience.”

While Kendall has only posted two Coachella photos to social media, Kylie has been a bit more active with sharing her festival looks online. The 19-year-old Jenner has shared several looks at her wigs and outfits as she enjoyed the festival without ex-boyfriend Tyga this year.

Life & Style also reported it’s not all fun and games for Kylie and Kendall as the sisters were also in Indio, Calif. to work.

“While enjoying the famous Californian desert festival, Kendall and Kylie have also had their work cut out for them.”

The site claims reporters were told not to ask Kendall any questions about her role in the controversial Pepsi ad as the drama is still fresh on the model’s— and the public’s— mind.

“On Saturday, the sister duo hosted Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland party and though they both have several interviews scheduled, reporters have allegedly been instructed not to ask Kendall about her controversial Pepsi ad.”

It was reported Kenny would be immediately pulled from the interview if any reporter did try to sneak in a question about Pepsi. Perhaps the lingering controversy over the failed ad is still weighing heavy on Jenner as she reportedly did not enjoy the 2017 Coachella as much as the past year.

[Featured Image by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images]