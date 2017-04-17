Melissa McCarthy Returns To ‘SNL’ As Sean Spicer

Melissa McCarthy made her way back to the Saturday Night Live stage last night, reprising her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer. In the sketch, McCarthy came out to hold a press conference while dressed as the Easter Bunny. Making a mockery of Spicer and his most recent flubs, McCarthy was again spot on with her hilarious impersonation.

On May 13, McCarthy will be doing more than just a quick sketch. The 46-year-old actress will host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time. Her last time hosting SNL was in February of 2016 and her very first time was on October 1, 2011.

It was a historical night for Saturday Night Live, as it was their first live coast-to-coast episode. The show aired live in all U.S. time zones. The people on the West coast were watching SNL in prime time and this gave the show a huge boost in ratings. According to Variety, the April 15 episode averaged 7.9 million viewers, the most since the February 11 episode featuring Alec Baldwin as host. Last night was the first of four live coast-to-coast episodes. The remaining three will take place on May 6, May 13 and May 20.

Speaking of Alec Baldwin, he was back last night too. The actor appeared as Donald Trump in the show’s cold open. With only three episodes left in this season of Saturday Night Live, many are hoping that Baldwin will make an appearance in all of them. The hosts are all set for the final three episodes, with Chris Pine hosting on May 6, Melissa McCarthy on May 13, and Dwayne Johnson hosting the season finale on May 20.

Jimmy Fallon hosted and Harry Styles was the musical guest for Saturday’s episode. Fallon is a pro when it comes to hosting, and he did not disappoint last night. Before he took on acting and hosting his own late night talk shows, Fallon was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live for six years. Last night, his hosting was seamless and entertaining, as it was his third time serving as SNL host.

Now that his Saturday Night Live hosting duties are over, Fallon will go back to his regular job as the host on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He took over the show in February of 2014, making him the sixth permeant host, after Jay Leno retired. Before landing the Tonight Show gig, Fallon spent five years as the host of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Harry Styles made his first ever appearance on Saturday Night Live as a solo artist. The former One Direction member sang his debut-single, “Sign of the Times” and then “Ever Since New York,” a song from his upcoming album. There is no release date set yet for his album, but it’s been hinted that it will be out soon. Likely some time this summer.

Styles did more than just sing last night. The 23-year-old also appeared in a couple of the sketches and showed off his acting skills. He performed a hysterical impersonation of Mick Jagger in a “Celebrity Family Feud” skit. Many didn’t know that Harry could do more than sing, but last night he showed the world that he’s pretty good at acting too. This summer, Styles has a big movie coming out called Dunkirk. The film was directed by Christopher Nolan and is about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk in France during WWII. In the U.S., the movie is set to come out on July 21.

It’s been a highly successful season for Saturday Night Live. With only a few episodes remaining and big names slotted for hosting, season 42 will definitely end how it started, on a high note.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]