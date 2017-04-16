Nelda The Witch: Geneva Robinson Sentenced To Life In Prison For Terrorizing Granddaughter With Alter Ego

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma woman Geneva Robinson received three consecutive life sentences for tormenting and terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter. Calling herself “Nelda,” the 51-year-old woman often dressed up as a witch and “repeatedly tortured” the young girl during a three-month period in 2014, according to prosecutors.

During trial, Robinson pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse, which included hitting her granddaughter in the face, scratching her neck, striking her with a rolling pin, and cutting her hair while she slept. Prosecutors claimed the little girl was frequently kicked, whipped, and burned.

Assistant District Attorney Merydith Easter described Robinson’s home as a “house of horrors.” Robinson told her granddaughter that witches and other evil things lived in the attic.

“What she did was horrific and what she did will forever impact this child and her siblings,” said Easter, as reported by the Oklahoman. “She deserves the same amount of mercy that she showed this child, and that’s none.”

Robinson, dressed up as Nelda the witch, used a dog lease to hang her granddaughter from the ceiling and whip her, prosecutors contend. The young girl was underfed and frequently slept outside with the dogs. She was also denied medical care and kept away from siblings.

Robinson’s 33-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Granger, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for his part in the granddaughter’s horrific torture. Joining Robinson’s witch alter ego, Granger put on a scary costume and claimed to be a demon named “Coogro.”

Just prior to sentencing on Thursday, Oklahoma County District Judge Michele McElwee reviewed cellphone video showing Robinson dressed as Nelda. With hands painted green, the grandmother is seen wearing a mask, a wig, and a long, black cloak. The three-minute footage, taken by other family members, also shows Granger as Coogro.

“Grandma’s sick because of you. You go with the witch,” shrieks Granger on the video.

“I promise, witch. I promise,” the victim replies, clearly terrified.

“You lie, you lie, you lie, little girl,” Nelda screams back. She then yells for “a fork and a knife,” making the little girl think she was about to be devoured.

During his sentence hearing, Granger claimed that this was the only time Robinson dressed as Nelda. The couple only dressed that way to scare the granddaughter so she would behave.

Defense attorney Tanya Jones acknowledges her client took things too far but blamed Robinson’s tough childhood and lack of resources for the abuse. Robinson also claims she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The defense unsuccessfully argued the punishment was too harsh since the child survived. The judge and prosecution believe the three life sentences were appropriate due to the physical and psychological injuries sustained by the granddaughter.

Just before the life sentence was handed down to Robinson, the judge showed the courtroom two photos of the young girl. One was taken when she was 5-years-old before Nelda tortured her and the other was after.

The judge pointed out how happy the granddaughter looked in the before picture, noting her big smile and “sparkling eyes.” The after photo shows her with short hair and covered in bruises and blisters.

“You know what died? Those sparkling eyes from an innocent girl,” the judge told Robinson, as cited by the Oklahoman.

Geneva Robinson was originally arrested in 2014 after taking the young girl to the hospital. According to an attending nurse, the girl’s head was shaved, and she appeared malnourished. She also had multiple bruises and cuts on her body. The granddaughter, along with her three siblings, were living with Robinson after their parents were separated.

Supposedly, Robinson’s own children were also terrorized by Nelda the witch when they were younger. The 7-year-old granddaughter has since forgiven her grandmother.

