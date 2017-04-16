WWE News: Updated WWE Universal Championship Plans, Brock Lesnar Retaining For A Year?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar finally beat his rival Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and even took home the WWE Universal Championship along with it, and it appears Lesnar may very well remain champion for a long time. Brock Lesnar is known for being one of the most “legitimate” athletes in WWE history. He is a real life NCAA Heavyweight and UFC Heavyweight Champion. Add that to his WWE accomplishments as well.

Lesnar is a decorated athlete, and that means anything he decides to do may very well work out for him. He almost walked on to play for the Minnesota Vikings without ever once playing organized football. Many think if he would have stuck with it, he would have been amazing as a football player. However, he chose to go to MMA and ended up doing well there before finally going back to the WWE.

His last match before he left was against Goldberg at WrestleMania 20 in front of a crowd that knew both he and Bill would be leaving after that. The fans could tell neither wanted to be there, and it completely fell flat. It was considered horrible, so when another match was announced everyone took a collective sigh who remembered the first one. None of the last few matches were good by any means, but the last one had enough to make it fun and interesting for fans.

Goldberg seems to be done with WWE for now, but he very well could come back. For now, Brock Lesnar has to help on WWE RAW as their WWE Universal Champion. WWE is giving the next month off to Brock, but it does appear that he won’t be taking off nearly as much this year as he has in the past. According to Cageside Seats, WWE is planning to use Brock Lesnar a lot more this year and more dates are already planned out.

It was noted that WWE would especially want to use Lesnar more if they wish to have him remain the WWE Universal Champion. It is unknown if that is their plan for him, however, as Brock Lesnar has never held a title that long even dating back to when he first came into the WWE. The company had plans to make Brock the top guy in WWE at that time, and they gave him a lot. His first ever title was a WWE Undisputed Championship where he beat The Rock at WWE SummerSlam.

This was back in 2002, when WWE was going through a shift from their Attitude Era to what would come to be called the Ruthless Aggression Era. Lesnar was big then, but he left before people started to despise him at the top. This allowed his popularity to grow and only make people interested in a comeback more. Nowadays, Brock is having good matches against the right guys, but at times he has been just a suplex guy, which has annoyed fans.

A lot of WWE fans like Lesnar, as long as they know he’s trying to make his performances worth watching. If he is used a lot on television and at WWE RAW exclusive PPVs on top of the Big Four shows, then is WWE Universal Title reign won’t be hated at all. The question is, will WWE use him in that way if they want him to remain champion that long?

As of now, early plans for WrestleMania 34 have Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. If that is the case, WWE would have to keep Brock as champion for the entire year or have him drop it then win it back sometime before the event. Vince McMahon wants a rematch between the two after the first match did not work out the way he wanted, due to fan backlash.

Obviously, if WWE still has plans to use Roman in a big way at WrestleMania 34, then Brock as champ for a year is understandable but it would be tough to do. WWE would have to use Brock against every top guy on WWE RAW other than Reigns. If WWE had to go with Reigns before then, that would hurt the idea of the WrestleMania 34 match. That could be key, as WWE may go with Reigns winning well before then, which would completely cut out the year long reign for Brock.

