Danielle Stislicki Update: Free Self-Defense Class Offered By Local College Aims To ‘Prevent Victimization’

Several free self-defense classes for women have been organized in Michigan over the past several months in response to the disappearance of missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki, who vanished from the area without a trace over 4 months ago. Police have announced she was the victim of a crime, which has been the inspiration for several of these courses in order to empower women and teach them to protect themselves against dangerous predators.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Missing Michigan Woman Inspiration Behind Free Self-Defense Classes For Women https://t.co/k4vgS3BEUZ — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) April 16, 2017

The most recent free self-defense course is being promoted on the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page and is being offered next weekend at Lansing Community College (LCC), only about an hour away from the area where Danielle went missing. It can be presumed that Danielle’s case and the news surrounding her disappearance inspired, at least in part, the offering of this valuable course.

The Lansing Community College Student News notes the following about the free self-defense course for women.

“This program brings women together to prevent victimization and increase awareness of protection strategies. This fun and informative class is designed to increase confidence and reduce fear. The class will examine and practice simple, effective techniques, which can be adapted into the life experience of any woman… Women of all ages, sizes and fitness levels can do these techniques. Friends and family members are welcome to join the class with you. Daughters or granddaughter should be at least 10 years old and must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian.”

This course is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, with a lunch break from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will take place at LCC’s West Fitness Campus Center.

Course instructors will include Tim Davis of the LCC Police, Rodney Bahl, Kristy Rodgers, and Leanne Lafay of Physical Plant, according to LCC Student News. To make a reservation for the course that will be limited to 25 students, those interested can contact Rodney at 517-483-1825 or bahlr@lcc.edu or Kristy at rodgerk3@lcc.edu.

Danielle Stislicki: Social Media Posts Keep Case Of Missing Michigan Woman Alive And Active In Public Eye https://t.co/ItFmH1ISzD — Erin Cunningham (@ramscreke) April 10, 2017

With regard to Danielle’s case, police have released little information about the details surrounding her disappearance or what they believe actually happened to the missing woman. This is deliberate on the part of authorities who have noted that giving the public information would not be prudent while the investigation is ongoing. What police have said is that Danielle was the victim of a crime, certain items of evidence have been sent to the crime lab for testing, and progress is being made in the case.

Hey, @sarahjpollack I think I am ROCKING this turtleneck, don't hate. ???? #hatersgonnahate A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@stinkybummer) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:57am PST

Police have remained tight-lipped about Danielle’s case, but what is known is that only weeks after she vanished, law enforcement searched a home in Berkley and reportedly removed a mattress and some floorboards from the residence that are now were being tested, according to Click on Detroit. Despite this, no one has been named a suspect or person of interest in connection to Danielle’s disappearance.

Migraine is gone, but now I have a tail. A fluffy red tail. Not sure if I'm mad or impressed? Let's not talk about my amazing headband pocket organizer…Am I throwing up Vulcan gang signs with little to no regard for my future or safety? You bet I am. A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@stinkybummer) on Nov 29, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Sometimes you just need to do toddler squats. ????: @hstislicki #tbt can be on a Tuesday, right? #teamjulian #tearsfoundation A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@stinkybummer) on Sep 27, 2016 at 5:40pm PDT

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,070, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,070.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]