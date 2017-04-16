Easter 2017: Quotes, Bible Verses, Sayings, And Poems To Share With Others

The Easter holiday is one that has such an important significance to so many people around the world. There are those who celebrate the holiday for the sole purpose of enjoying time together, hiding eggs, and celebrating with candy. Others see the religious importance of the holidays which brings Christians together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death in the crucifixion. Here are just a few Bible verses, poems, sayings, and quotes to share with others on the 2017 holiday.

Over time, there is so much more to the holiday that has been said in church sermons, conversations, and even some political speeches. You never quite know where or who those great words will come from and just how they may stick in history and move on into the future.

Brainy Quote has a fantastic grouping of quotes which speak of the holiday and what God has done for the people of the world.

“I really do believe that God is love, one of deep affection and grace and forgiveness and inspiration.” – William P. Young

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” – Pope John Paul II

“God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.” – Saint Augustine

“A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“A rebirth out of spiritual adversity causes us to become to new creatures.” – James E. Faust

One of the greatest collections of Bible verses signifying the importance of the holiday comes from Unlocking The Bible. There are so many which could be representative and detail the resurrection of Christ, but there are a few which truly stand out and send chills through your body.

“…who through him are believers in God, who raised him from the dead and gave him glory, so that your faith and hope are in God.” – 1 Peter 1:21

“As for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last He will take His stand on the earth.” – Job 19:25

“According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” – 1 Peter 1:3

“The Christ will suffer and rise from the dead on the third day, and repentance and forgiveness of sins will be preached in his name.” – Luke 24:46-47

“…just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.” – Romans 6:4

“For as by a man came death, by a man has come the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, so in Christ shall all be made alive.” – 1 Corinthians 15:21-22

“Who is to condemn? Christ Jesus is the one who died—more than that, who was raised— who is at the right hand of God, who indeed is interceding for us.” – Romans 8:34

Christ Art has collected a great number of poems which bring together the multiple aspects of the holiday and combine them into one. Yes, some are purely spiritual and religious, but others combine the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the arrival of the famous bunny with eggs, candy, and gifts for the children of the world.

One of those is “Hallelujah! Christ Arose!” by Margaret Cagle which touches on the fun times that come from the games and gifts, but reminds everyone of the true meaning of the holiday.

“Furry bunnies and Easter eggs

Are for children to have fun,

But will they hear the story

Of God’s holy resurrected Son? Baskets and chocolate bunnies

May also enter the Easter scenes,

But let’s make sure the children

Know what Easter really means….”

When it comes to this time of year, there is no shortage of the good word to fall back on and read when inspiration is needed. Learning of the resurrection is something that all Christians will do at one point. Knowing, remembering, and honoring the resurrection is something that will last a lifetime.

While Christians are prepared to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, which is Apr. 16, 2017, there are countless people who will honor the holiday. Bible verses and hymns and quotes from religious history will have deep meaning and signify great importance in the lives of many, but not all those who will come together on Sunday. No matter what, it is a day that has great significance and will always be a holiday celebrated by so many.

