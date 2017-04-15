‘My 600-lb Life’ Update: Lupe Reunites With Gilbert, Defends Husband’s Actions In Recently-Aired Episode

This week’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now episode featured the return of Lupita Samano Donovan, the final patient of the hit reality TV series’ fourth season. Since appearing on the show a year ago, Lupe has lost over 400 pounds, bringing her current weight to a stunning 219 pounds. Unfortunately, the recently-aired episode ended with Lupe separating with her longtime husband, Gilbert Donovan Jr., who was depicted to be quite insensitive to his wife’s plight. If recent Facebook posts in both Lupe and Gilbert’s pages are any indication, however, it appears that the couple is already well on their journey towards reconciliation.

Numerous viewers reacted with much revulsion at the actions of Gilbert during the recently-aired My 600-lb Life episode, with many being especially offended at the way he demanded sexual activities with Lupe while she was still recovering from a major skin removal operation. Apart from this, the episode also teased that Gilbert was still seeing other women while his wife was recovering and being in constant need of his help. Thus, avid fans of the hit reality TV series have posted in online forums such as Reddit that the couple’s eventual separation was entirely justified, considering that Gilbert appeared to be completely insensitive to his wife.

However, a recent post has emerged from Lupe’s official Facebook page, stating that she and Gilbert are now in the process of reconciliation and that they are currently rekindling their marriage. Lupe also credited the prayers of all her supporters for her progress, both in her weight-loss journey and in her reconciliation with Gilbert.

“Just want to say hi to everyone and thank you all for your prayers. I’m in San Antonio with my Hubby rekindling our marriage. We have been together for almost 10 years just to throw it all away! Like that scripture says ‘WHAT GOD HAS JOINED TOGETHER, NO MAN CAN PUT ASUNDER.’ We (sic) been through a lot but we truly love each other and with GOD in the middle of our marriage and us staying strong, we will conquer it all.” “Just want to clear up a few things on the show. About the fighting, we were both physical (sic) abusive to one another. He wasn’t cheating on (sic) internet but I was upset cause he was on social media site 10 months behind my back (any woman would have been upset if it was her husband) and Gilbert is doing the right thing by stopping his drinking! To all those supporting us and praying for us, we want to thank you from the bottem (sic) of our hearts. We love you all family and FB family.”

Quite unsurprisingly, netizens and avid fans of the reality TV show have been polarized over Lupe’s announcement, with some giving their full support and others stating that she would be better off without Gilbert at her side. Considering the way Gilbert’s adverse actions were emphasized in the recently-aired My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now episode, such reactions were quite understandable.

Lupe, however, has opted to fully explain Gilbert’s actions in her recent post, assuring everyone that he was not actually cheating during the time she was recovering. Instead, he was simply being extremely active in social media behind her back, which, according to Lupe, explains his sexual advances immediately after her surgery. Responding to a netizen’s scathing criticism posted on Gilbert’s Facebook page, Lupe defended her husband.

“Hubby wasn’t cheating. He was on a social media site for 10 months behind my back. That’s why he was wanting to have sex with me, especially after being in the hospital for a while.”

Apart from clarifying her husband’s alleged cheating, Lupe also lauded Gilbert for his initiative in stopping his drinking. She further asserted that while they faced numerous trials in the past, the two of them still love each other and thus, they are confident that they would be even stronger as a couple. Considering that Lupe and Gilbert have been together for almost a full decade, their efforts to overcome their differences and get back together have been embraced warmly by netizens and avid fans of My 600-lb Life.

The last episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now was quite painful to watch, especially as viewers witnessed what appeared to be the absolute separation of Lupe and Gilbert. Considering the history of the couple, it was simply heartbreaking to see Lupe and Gilbert break apart when she was so close to fully recovering from her morbid obesity. As it turns out, however, there was truly more to the Donovans’ story after the credits rolled. If Lupe and Gilbert’s Facebook pages are any indication, it appears that the couple is now stronger than ever.

[Featured Image by TLC]