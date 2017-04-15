Rihanna, Drake Awkward Get-Together: Why She Ignored Him Amid Chris Brown Sexting Reports

Rihanna paid Drake no attention when she happened to run into him at the birthday party of their friend’s child, it has been reported.

Marie Claire reports that Rihanna was surprised to see her ex-boyfriend at the bash, particularly because she wasn’t even informed that he was going to be there in the first place. It definitely threw her off guard and made things a little uncomfortable for her.

But Rihanna didn’t allow the “One Dance” star’s attendance ruin her day. Hollywood Life alleges that Rihanna was not happy to see Drake there — their romance ended on bad terms, back in October, and this was said to have been the first time they had seen each other since their breakup.

At the time of their split, it was claimed that Rihanna wanted to settle down and plan her future with Drake, while the rapper was too busy concerned about his music and wanting to make his career a priority over his relationship with the “Diamonds” hitmaker.

The duo’s relationship crumbled and it wasn’t long before Rihanna and Drizzy were both dissing one another through their social media platforms, letting fans know that they were certainly not going to remain friends after their most recent breakup.

Seeing Drake for the first time in months was definitely awkward for Rihanna, but she tried to keep her composure for the sake of her friend, who had organized a huge birthday party with multiple famous faces showing up in celebration.

“Rihanna was caught completely off guard and was not trying to see Drake,” one insider reveals. “She was dressed down, looking to chill and relax, and had no idea Drake would even be there,” the source explains, adding that seeing him “brought up some mixed emotions.”

It was further added that “she’s not into him. She did her best to be cordial…but to ignore him, too,” which supposedly hasn’t surprised fans at all. Some have taken to social media, having seen the footage of Rihanna and Drake being in the same environment with one another, and branding it nothing but cringeworthy and awkward.

It’s obviously hard to comprehend the fact that Drizzy and Rihanna are no longer on speaking terms, considering the fact that it was just eight months ago when the rapper confessed his love for the 28-year-old at the MTV Video Music Awards, claiming that Rihanna is the love of his life.

Hollywood Life concludes by saying that while Rihanna smiled and laughed throughout the birthday bash, she was in no mood to engage in a conversation with Drake — had he approached her, she would be cordial but nothing more, nothing less.

It seems rather clear that Rihanna is still hurt by the way her relationship with the Canadian-born came to an end, particularly because she reportedly didn’t want the romance to end but under the circumstances at the time, she had no other choice but to call it quits with her on-again, off-again beau.

News of Rihanna’s awkward run-in with Drizzy comes just weeks after reports claimed that the “Phresh Off The Runway” songstress has allegedly reconciled with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, with one source claiming the twosome have grown so close to one another in past month, they’ve even been sexting one another.

Rihanna’s friends are now said to be fearing that a reconciliation with Chris Brown will ultimately be the downfall of the singer’s career, which is why her closest pals are allegedly trying to keep her away from the “With You” star.

What do you make of how Rihanna handled herself during the birthday bash?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]