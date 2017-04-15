‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Changes Hands, As Current Showrunners Offer Season 3 Teasers

Fear the Walking Dead has had a precarious existence since its 2015 debut and, while the series has developed a following of its own, the series’ target audience, fans of the primary Walking Dead series, have held out. The series has been criticized for lacking in action and compelling stories by TWD fans and by its own unique army of followers. While season 3 has yet to debut, AMC has taken steps to reinvigorate Fear the Walking Dead for season 4 with a new team of showrunners, stolen from one of ABC’s most successful shows.

Once Upon a Time, There Was a Little Show Called Fear the Walking Dead

TV Guide reports that a change in producers was necessary to reinvigorate Fear the Walking Dead, if the spin-off series was to continue beyond season 3. At least, that has been AMC’s take on the problem, proven by their move to replace the show’s current showrunners with fresh blood. Bringing in some new faces with fresh ideas may help the show reach its full potential.

AMC tapped Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who some may recognize as the former Once Upon a Time showrunners. The team will replace Dave Erickson, who helped co-create Fear the Walking Dead along with Robert Kirkman.

Scott Gimple, showrunner for The Walking Dead, will also be coming over to the spin-off to serve as executive producer.

“We’re very excited to continue the journey of Fear The Walking Dead, and truly look forward to working with the talented team of Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, and Scott Gimple,” said AMC programming president Joel Stillerman in a statement released to announce the news.

Season 4 may be the litmus test for Fear the Walking Dead. If the series can’t produce better ratings and happier fans, season 4 might be the show’s final installment. Having gone through two different production teams, AMC may deem Fear the Walking Dead a flawed concept and abandon it.

Season 3 Teasers For Fear The Walking Dead Offer Family Reunions

As Fear the Walking Dead left off with the season 2 finale, Pop Wrapped reports that the once tightly-knit group had splintered, setting off on their own, only for each smaller group to all find themselves headed for the U.S./Mexican border. Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) had set off on her own, crossing into the United States, where she met a dark stranger, while Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) were accosted as they also attempted to gain entry into the U.S.

Strand (Colman Domingo) remained at the hotel with plans of his own.

Madison (Kim Dickens), Travis (Cliff Curtis), and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) made their way towards the border, where the Colonia was headed, in the hopes of finding and reconnecting with Nick.

As Fear the Walking Dead debuts season 3, a teaser released by AMC reveals that they will all come together at the border, though the zombie apocalypse has eliminated borders and left the area a violent and perilous stretch of land to cross. The fractured geographical landscape is symbolic of the family and internal struggles going on with the main cast of characters, mirroring the difficulties each of them is going through as season 3 premieres.

“Madison has reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres,” reads the AMC press release for season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead. “Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group – the couple escaped death, Luciana was shot, and Nick no longer feels immortal.”

Meanwhile, Strand has ideas for rising to power on the world’s new form of currency and Ofelia struggles to capture some of her father’s brutality, as she becomes imprisoned.

Fear the Walking Dead premieres season 3 on Sunday, June 4 on AMC.

[Featured Image by AMC]