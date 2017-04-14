Mama June’s Weight Loss Motivation Is “A Nice Paycheck From The Network” According To Wendy Williams

From Not To Hot star, Mama June has undergone an amazing transformation making her 300 pounds lighter. The amazing weight loss is credited to diet and exercised topped off with pretty plastic surgery cherry for the finish. Now that Mama June has shed off all the unwanted weight and is looking fabulous, the question is will she be able to maintain it?

According to Celebrity Insider, Mama June had an interview on The Wendy Williams Show, and the show’s host gave the weight loss maven her take on the remarkable body mass shrinkage. “I am 50-50 with Mama June,” Wendy Williams started. “I told her that behind the scenes. I said Mama June, please work really hard to keep the weight off, but she’s also got Honey Boo Boo who is a child growing up. She wants normal food.”

Apparently, during the conversation between Mama June and Wendy Williams, the talk-show expressed that young Honey Boo Boo was the reason behind Mama June’s decision and desperation to lose all the excess weight. However, the aforementioned explanation was seemingly not enough for the Williams, as per Metro.

“She said her motivation was her but I suspect that along with that motivation is a nice paycheck from the network as well as the network paying for surgery.” as Williams started. “If that’s how you lose weight, it’s great in the short term, but how do you keep it off?”

Despite Wendy Williams’ frankness regarding Mama June’s weight loss, she does want to see the reality star succeed in keeping her current figure. Apparently, staying healthy and maintaining a proper approach to food is a necessity to prevent the weight from coming back.

“Weight loss is one thing. Keeping it off is another and you really have to change her mindset and your way of life,” says Wendy Williams. “You can go back and have some of those chocolate bars or whatever you used to like but everything has to be in moderation.”

The journey to lose the 300 pounds was definitely not a smooth one for Mama June. According to the publication, the reality TV star had to go through weight loss surgery to top off her faithful diet and exercise efforts.

Apparently, after seeking the help of a personal trainer, Mama June hit a ‘plateau’ which was the point in the workout plan where she could no longer lose any more weight. At that point, Mama June had a gastric band fitted in 2015.

Unbeknownst to many, including Wendy Williams, Mama June did not undergo liposuction. All the weight that the reality star shed was credited to exercise and a healthy diet. The only surgery she went for was one that removed excess skin.

As for the version of her weight loss venture on screen, Mama June: Not To Hot, the star’s weight loss was painted as a reaction to the fact that ex-Sugar Bear was getting remarried. In her reality show, the progress of her weight loss was documented, whereas some scenes required her to wear a fat suit to hide the progress.

The amazing feat achieved by Mama June is definitely outstanding in nature. As a result, Mama June herself is happy with her current self as she told People. “I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she shares proudly. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

According to E! News, Mama June mentioned in a recent interview that she was going to focus on portion control to maintain her current figure. Moreover, making better eating decisions and staying faithful to an effective exercise regimen were also in her plans.

