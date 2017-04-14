‘Outlander’ Season 3: New Pics Of Jamie And Claire, New Trailer

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Rejoice, Outlander fans!

Starz has organized another Droughtlander relief effort for fans anxiously awaiting the return of the hit time-traveling series in September, this time in the form of new Season 3 photos.

The new pictures show Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heaghan (Jamie) and Tobias Menzies (Frank) in their respective time periods. As Inquisitr has previously reported, the first half of Outlander Season 3 will show Jamie and Claire attempting to live their lives without each other, and Frank trying to deal with Claire’s sudden reappearance — and surprise pregnancy.

In the first photo, we see Claire and Frank clapping at an event. Could this be their daughter Brianna’s high school or college graduation?

As Caitriona Balfe told E! News, Claire’s return to Frank in the 20th century will provide high drama in the early parts of Outlander Season 3.

“It’s very tough for her, because this is a man who really didn’t do anything wrong,” the actress says of Claire’s relationship with Frank. “You know, he was her first love, he was a good husband to her, but because of circumstances, she fell in love with someone else in a much deeper and much truer way than she ever did with Frank. So when she goes back, she’s a woman in the depths of grief.”

As for Frank, Tobias Menzies said his character is still struggling to accept that his wife is gone when she suddenly turns up again.

“I don’t get a sense that he’s moved on emotionally, particularly,” he explained. “I don’t get a sense that he’s gotten involved with anyone else. He seems like a man who’s sort of had to bury that bit of himself.”

As big of a shock as it is — and as painful as it is to learn that Claire is pregnant with Jamie’s child — Frank accepts the baby as his own and raises her with Claire.

“His good qualities are that he’s loyal, I think he has — he’s moral,” Menzies reminds fans.

So whatever relationship difficulties Claire and Frank have, they do manage to be good parents to Brianna, as the new photo suggests. That goes along with an previously released Outlander Season 3 photo showing the couple bonding over their daughter’s birth.

Be still our hearts. @EntertainmentWeekly shows us the moment Frank meets Brianna. #Outlander #Repost A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:46am PST

The second photo show’s Jamie on a horse (see featured photo). As Jamie spends a lot of time on horseback in Outlander, it’s difficult to know what is going on in that photo, but we do know a lot about what Jamie will be going through in the early parts of Season 3.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, the opening of Outlander Season 3 will depart from Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s book series. The book began after the Battle of Culloden, but showrunner Ronald D. Moore thought that fans deserved to see more of the fight after the series spent so many episodes building it up. He also wanted to give viewers the satisfaction of seeing Jamie and Black Jack Randall (also played by Tobias Menzies) square off in an epic showdown.

In other Outlander Season 3 news, Starz also recently released fun on-the-set photos from the show’s ongoing production on the Black Sails sets in Cape Town, South Africa. Fans of the Outlander book series know that Jamie and Claire head to the Caribbean after they finally reunite next season, and the new pics give fans a taste of what to expect.

"Is that a sail thru coffee place…" #Outlander ???? @nightmaril A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

And if all these new photos aren’t enough, don’t forget that Starz will be airing the first official Outlander Season 3 trailer before the premiere of The White Princess on Sunday, April 16.

See you there, Sassenachs!

What do you think of the latest Outlander Season 3 photos?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in September.

[Featured Image by Starz]