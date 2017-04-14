Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Reportedly Threatening To Quit ‘The Voice,’ Miley Cyrus To Blame?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be leaving The Voice after Season 12.

According to a new report, the popular couple, who began dating on the set of the NBC dancing competition’s ninth season in late 2015, have reportedly been put off by the recent addition of Miley Cyrus.

As fans of the series will recall, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys joined the cast of The Voice at the end of last year and later this year Cyrus will return to set for Season 13

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, [Gwen Stefani] definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source explained to Radar Online on April 14. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

Gwen is everything. #TheVoice A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Gwen Stefani first joined the cast of The Voice during its seventh season. However, at the time, the relationship between her and Blake Shelton was strictly professional due to the fact that they were both married. Then, two seasons later, after Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced the end of their marriage and Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert did the same, Stefani and Shelton struck up a romance.

Following the return of Christina Aguilera during The Voice Season 10, fans assumed that Gwen Stefani would reprise her role alongside her boyfriend but NBC chose to instead bring Cyrus and Keys to the series. Although Shelton was likely disappointed to hear that Gwen Stefani wouldn’t be seated beside him, the former No Doubt front woman had other responsibilities to tend to, including the promotion of her latest album and the accompanying tour.

As Radar Online previously told readers, Miley Cyrus has allegedly caused a stir behind the scenes of The Voice and in addition to her alleged feud with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, she’s said to be at odds with Adam Levine.

This guy. #TheVoice A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

When Cyrus first joined The Voice last year, a Radar Online insider said she and Adam Levine were said to be bickering on set.

“Adam and Miley were non-stop bickering during their last taping together,” the insider said. “He nitpicks almost every single thing she says. Adam seems to find Miley to be extremely loud-mouthed and absolutely annoying!”

At the same time, Blake Shelton was said to be upset about Aguilera allegedly replacing his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. As fans of the show will recall, Aguilera and Stefani alternated seasons until Cyrus was brought to the show for Season 11.

“Blake hates the fact that [Gwen Stefani] is no longer with him in the judges’ chairs this season,” another source added. “Everyone knows this and he is taking it out on Christina, and they are not getting a long at all.”

Although the feud was never confirmed, an insider claimed Aguilera had enlisted Cyrus to join The Voice in hopes that she would keep Gwen Stefani from returning. Then, months later, it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show for Season 12 along with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys. Meanwhile, Cyrus would be taking a break until Season 13.

As for who else could potentially leave the show along with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Radar Online reported that Adam Levine may follow suit.

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the first source said.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]