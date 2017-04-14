A SongSong Cover Story In The Offing? W Magazine Urged To Feature Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Together

Should the editors of W magazine (Korea) choose to listen to Hallyu fans, its glossy cover will be soon be featuring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the world’s most enigmatic Korean couple.

The past few days saw fans getting creative on social media. Photoshopped images of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, slapped on W magazine’s cover, were doing the rounds on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

A few hours after word got out that Song Joong-ki was the poster boy of W’s May issue, fans got to work, forging their very own versions of the W cover story.

Some even appealed to W Korea to feature Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo together.

The May issue featuring Song Joong-ki was shot by photographer Hwang Sang-jun. The one featuring Song Hye-kyo in W’s March issue was by Kim Young-jun. Perhaps these shutterbugs should join hands to come up with a theme that would bring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo on the same page.

As the SongSong couple enthralled the audience in the military romance Descendants of the Sun, perhaps the August issue celebrating the Korean Independence Day would be the best time to feature these two stars.

Speaking to Inquisitr a few months back, Jing Cisneros, admin of a Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo Facebook page, said, “SongSong shippers have a different personality but most of them are sensitive. They are easily angered when someone speaks ill of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. They are loyal and supportive. Most of the followers on this page are students.”

The greatest WKorea Magazine Cover Photos ever???????????? #songsongcouple #kikyocouple #songhyekyo #songjoongki #wkorea A post shared by Lorraine Song???? (@therealhyna) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Considering a fierce fan base for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the W edition featuring the SongSong couple is bound to sell like hotcakes.

Meanwhile, fans are counting on their favorite couple to win big in the DramaFever Awards. They are betting on Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to win in at least one of the three categories: Best Couple, Best Kiss, Best Actor/Actress.

Another category where the Descendants of the Sun crew could win is the award for the Best Ensemble and Best Korean Drama. Either one the victories could land Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in New York this year, as the DramaFever Award ceremonies are usually held in The Big Apple.

The last time fans witnessed a SongSong union was in March, when the duo, along with the rest of the DOTS crew, gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of Descendants of the Sun.

The chemistry displayed by Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo seemed so real that fans suspect that the couple is dating in real life too.

This might seem like an odd coincidence, but Laneige, on its official Taiwan fan page, posted a congratulatory message for its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.”

This happened in January, and the post was soon deleted. However, fans who caught the screenshot started circulating the post on social media platforms.

It’s been over two months, but neither Laniege nor United Artists Agency, which represents Song Hye-kyo, has confirmed or denied these rumors.

#songhyekyo #songjongki #songsongcouple A post shared by songsoora (@kpop_kdrama_jpop_anime) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Although the dating and romance rumors surrounding Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo began during the airing of Descendants of the Sun last year, fans never spoke about a wedding.

However, after the KBS Drama Awards night in December last year, during which the duo won the grand prize for the Best Couple, fans were convinced that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were in a relationship. They looked like a bride and groom walking down the aisle.

Considering the many Best Couple Awards that the SongSong Couple has won, do you think they should get together in real life? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]