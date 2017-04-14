Meghan Markle Eager To Have Own Charity, But Is Careful Not To Copy Princess Diana’s Moves

As her relationship with Prince Harry will turn a year next month, Meghan Markle is reportedly keen on launching her own charity, but she doesn’t want to be accused of copying the late Princess Diana’s works. Prior to dating Harry, the 35-year-old has been quietly working as an ambassador for World Vision Canada.

The humanitarian campaigner recently graced the pages of Vanity Fair which celebrated the “global leaders of tomorrow.” She similarly flew to Canada to attend the One Young World forum. The 2009-founded charity gathers the “brightest young leaders from around the world” and encourages them to make lasting connections that will pave way for global changes. Emma Watson served as an event delegate too.

According to Mirror’s source, Meghan wants to further strengthen her charitable contributions in preparation for her possible permanent move to the U.K.

“With Harry beside her, she’s confident she would be able to have the right kind of backing to support her. Obviously he has friends in high places and, although she’s adamant she wants this to be solely her project, Meghan realizes he will be able to initially help. Harry’s got tons of experience working with UNICEF, so he thinks it’s a great idea for Meghan and will provide with all the help she needs.”

The Suits actress used to talk about her yearning to make a difference on her lifestyle blog, The Tig. She once wrote that she would willingly extend her last $10 to “someone who needed it more.” The Los Angeles-born actress recently closed her site which left some speculating that she might be preparing for her new life as a part of Harry’s family.

Despite her philanthropic plans, the same source details that Meghan doesn’t want people to think that she’s trying to replace the People’s Princess.

“Meghan knows she will have to be careful. She is well aware of the public’s perception of the people’s princess and won’t want to copy the same charitable moves Diana made. She also wouldn’t want Harry to think she’s copying what his beloved mum did, because she knows how much he reveres her work for charities.”

If she will indeed join the Royal Family soon, Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward told Mirror that Meghan might have to give up her acting job. Ingrid thinks that playing a role in various charities “would be a smart move” for the actress. However, it will be difficult for her to continue her acting career. “Realistically, she can’t carry on being an actress. She’s not like Grace Kelly,” the editor remarked.

It remains unknown if Meghan will relinquish her craft in exchange of her relationship with Harry. She reportedly considers Angelina Jolie as an inspiration and a “perfect example of a woman who balances family, work, and charity drives.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle Not Terrified That She’ll End Up Like ‘Lonely’ Kate Middleton

An E! Online insider claims that if Meghan will bid farewell to acting, it won’t be necessarily because of Harry. It’s because “she wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

Graziareports that executives of the Suits will try to persuade Meghan to stay by giving her character a pivotal storyline.

“Meghan will have a storyline in season seven which will see her have children. The producers must be keen for her to stay on until the eighth because of all of the attention the show is getting. There’s no doubt that the ratings are going to soar because of her. They don’t want the spotlight on the show to end.”

While Meghan undeniably contributed to people’s increased interest in the show, Toronto locals still find her genuinely kind to the people around her. When she’s not working for the legal drama, Meghan reportedly lives in a low-key manner and prefers to do things on her own.

[Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald]