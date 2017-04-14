‘Killer Mom,’ Lifetime’s Exciting New Movie Slated For Saturday, Starring Karen Cliche, Kirby Bliss Blanton

Killer Mom, the thrilling new Lifetime movie, is slated to air this weekend. It is directed by Christine Conradt and written by John Serge. According to Lifetime Television, there are several exciting thrillers that are scheduled to air this season. Lifetime’s Killer Mom is about a woman who will stop at nothing to maintain her riches, even if it means coming back into her daughter’s life to get her half of the inheritance. This Saturday night flick stars Karen Cliche, Kirby Bliss Blanton, and Richard Roy Sutton, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lifetime movie Killer Mom is about Jessica Calder, a socialite woman in her 40s who is living the time of her life in the lap of luxury. Years earlier, she landed herself a rich husband, an investment banker in Seattle named, Robert.

But just when Jessica is about to splurge on more lavish items, her perfect world is destroyed after Robert is arrested and sent to prison for investment fraud.

Even worse than losing her beloved husband, she is left almost penniless after investigators seize all of their assets and their bank accounts.

Unable to deal with the stress of losing the life to which she has become accustomed, Jessica has a mental breakdown, which brings her all too close to her past life on the streets of Philadelphia. It was there that she was a violent and out-of-control single woman who had become pregnant with a child. The father was none other than Cameron Trent, a handsome and successful man who happened to be married, Killer Mom’s trailer hints.

Cameron loved his daughter but wanted nothing to do with Jessica. For the past 13 years, Cameron has raised his daughter all alone since his first wife died while Allison’s biological mother, Jessica, was living in Seattle.

But if Cameron thinks that Jessica is back to reclaim her title as mother, he has another thing coming. This is all about the money. In reality, Jessica has her sights on the millions of dollars that her daughter is due to inherit in the event of Cameron’s death.

When Cameron suddenly dies mysteriously in a plane crash, Jessica uses emotion to get close to Allison. However, Cameron’s oldest daughter, Sydni, is sure that Jessica had something to do with her father’s untimely death. Now, it’s up to Sydni to save her baby sister from her diabolical biological mother and save the family’s estate all at the same time.

"Young Janine" and her family in the 2017 TV movie "Killer Mom" pic.twitter.com/PkZ7SQ46yd — Paula Levac (@PALs_LUV) October 9, 2016

Internet Movie Database notes the following about actress Karen Cliche.

“Karen Cliche was born on July 22, 1976 in Sept-Iles, Québec, Canada. She is an actress, known for Mutant X (2001), Adventure Inc. (2002) and Saw VI (2009). She Graduated from Rosemount High School in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 1993 and has been married to Brian Mellersh since September 24, 2005. They have one child.”

Kirby Bliss Blanton also has an impressive bio at IMDb.

“The youngest of four children, she grew up in The Woodlands, Texas, and started her career doing modeling and commercials in nearby Houston. After doing some month-long stunts in Los Angeles, she moved there permanently with her mother. Her first name was given because her parents expected her to be a boy, her middle name Bliss is her mother’s maiden name.”

Filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Killer Mom on Lifetime is produced by NB Thrilling Films 2 and Thrill Film 2. The executive producers are listed as Tom Berry, Nell Bregman, and Pierre David. The feature movie is distributed by Reel One International.

Lifetime Television’s movie Killer Mom will air this Saturday, April 8, at 8/7 p.m. Central. Another thriller that aired on Lifetime last week was called The Psycho She Met Online.

[Featured Image by Reel One Entertainment]