Scarlett Johansson Unhinged By New Movie, Divorce From Husband Romain Dauriac & Baby Daughter Custody Battle

Scarlett Johansson has not had a good start to 2017. Not only did her new movie Ghost in the Shell open to subpar reviews, bad box office performance and whitewashing controversy, her personal life with husband Romain Dauriac and baby daughter is also in shambles. Despite the fact that she has gone through a divorce before, it looks like this one won’t be easy!

In fact, the 32-year-old actress is so unhinged and fatigued by all these dramas in her life that she is looking to get away from them all.

“While her hair and makeup was being done, Scarlett revealed to a friend over her cell phone that she wanted to break away and get over to Jamaica,” a source reported to Radar Online. “She said she loved the beaches, the food and, especially, the MARIJUANA! Scarlett said she was under a lot of stress right now and needed to go on a pot-smoking holiday to unwind!”

It’s true. It hasn’t been easy for Scarlett in the past few months. She took up the main role in Hollywood’s latest whitewashed project, Ghost in the Shell, but found the artistic vision lacking and the controversy overwhelming.

Box Office: Five Reasons Scarlett Johansson's 'Ghost In The Shell' Bombed In America https://t.co/KwYjLNpAQs — Tittarsiffror (@Tittarsiffror) April 3, 2017

Her new movie only received 46% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes and many more criticisms about substituting Asian characters for white.

“Ghost in the Shell boasts cool visuals and a compelling central performance from Scarlett Johansson, but the end result lacks the magic of the movie’s classic source material,” Rotten Tomatoes reported.

But her professional and artistic life isn’t the only thing that is on her mind. She is in the process of getting a divorce from her current husband Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a three-year-old baby daughter. Unlike her previous divorce with Ryan Reynolds, with whom she had no children, this one is looking to be messier and uglier.

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson admits she's "on a journey of self discovery" following her divorce. https://t.co/qULlt4NVJf pic.twitter.com/gdFzicsd1k — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 29, 2017

In a public statement, her husband gave her many backhanded criticisms about the way she has behaved during their trying times.

“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public,” Romain wrote in the statement. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to coparent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”

As their way of putting forth a good face for the public, Scarlett and Romain were probably forced by their lawyers to appear cordial and friendly at an art gallery opening.

“Scarlett Johansson stepped out with her estranged husband, Romain Dauriac, on Wednesday, April 5, weeks after filing for divorce,” Us Weekly reports. “The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 32, and Dauriac attended the “Singular Object” opening cocktail reception at 53W53 Gallery in NYC. They posed for photos together, with Johansson noticeably not wearing her wedding ring.”

They are both clinging tightly to their baby daughter Rose. While her ex-husband want her to come live with him in France, Scarlett wants her to remain where she was born – in New York City.

In the midst of divorce and custody battle, there is a friendly face in the crowd for Ghost in the Shell actress. While her performance in the new movie has not been received warmly, Chris Evans, her co-star in Avengers, gave her much support for Black Widow to stand alone in a movie.

“Scarlett [Johansson] is so good at everything she does,” Chris Evans said according to Yahoo! “She’s played such a crucial part in the other films. She always makes her presence so felt — even when there are 50 different superheroes running around on screen. I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens at some point in the future.”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]